The holidays might conjure images of heartfelt bonding and families gathered ’round, but the reality — messy logistics, wildly varied family dynamics — is often much more complicated. The holiday season is rarely a good time to process long-standing family dysfunction or attempt to unpack your childhood baggage, and no one has ever had a perfect Christmas. But if you’re on good terms with your family, there are quiet, satisfying ways to spend quality time together during this close-proximity period. And low-stakes bonding isn’t a consolation prize. Amid the holiday onslaught, unstructured time to enjoy your family — with low expectations and no required outcome — is precious and rare.

Here are a few fail-safes, crowdsourced from people who’ve been there.

See a movie. Holidays are a fantastic time to see movies. For obvious reasons, theaters are often less crowded, and if your family has divergent tastes, a multiplex like Northgate’s Thornton Place is your friend. Everyone can split off and see what they want — e.g., your artsy aunt and snooty sister can enjoy the latest Almodovar; your 8-year-old nephew can hit up a Pixar release about sentient cars or loquacious animals; your parents can finally see that documentary about late-stage capitalism they’ve had their eye on — and regroup in the lobby afterward. If you’re at home, stream something for any interested parties. You can watch (and mock) one of Netflix’s many comically awful holiday movies (“A Christmas Prince” is a contemporary classic in this category, and it has TWO SEQUELS), catch up on Oscar contenders or settle the question of whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie once and for all. (It is. That’s the correct answer.)

Lean into the cheesiness of holiday theater season. When I was a theater critic, I hated this time of year — the theaters all put on the same shows, those shows are all heavy on the razzle-dazzle, and there are only so many productions of “A Christmas Carol” one can sit through before one’s eyes begin to glaze over (yes, I know who I sound like). But holiday shows aren’t meant for Scrooge-y critics; the reason for the season is that people like holiday entertainment, and some of it is very good! So take your family to see a seasonal spectacular. Consider Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” or, for something slightly edgier, check out Mark Morris Dance Group’s “The Hard Nut” at the Paramount Theatre or “The Dina Martina Christmas Show” at ACTLab.

Play a (carefully chosen) game. A board game might sound like a good idea, but tread carefully: Just as some people are mean drunks, some people are mean board-game players. Don’t play a complex, advanced class-level game if you know it only brings out long-dormant sibling rivalries and negative feelings between family members. Instead, consider relaxing alternatives. Easy-to-follow games mean greater accountability and less of a home-field advantage for board-game fiends; Wits & Wagers and Set are two that I like. And don’t underestimate the value of a good crossword or jigsaw puzzle — all-comers divertissements that can keep guests occupied if you need extra time basting that turkey.

Be alone together. Do you have a family of readers? Take them to your friendly, local independent bookstore, where everyone can browse at their leisure. (If you’re both sneaky and generous, you can also force this to happen by giving family members gift certificates to such a bookstore.) Another good option is a museum, where you can wander independently while still in earshot of each other. You can also take a walk: Discovery Park and Golden Gardens play well with out-of-towners; WildLights at Woodland Park Zoo or Christmas ship-watching at Matthews Beach are good for all ages. Even a trip to the mall can get the job done in a pinch. My mom and I often bond at Sephora; it’s who we are and we will not apologize for it.

When it doubt, get out. Even in the most functional families, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing. So, abscond. The bathroom is a fine and private place to catch up on your texts. Running an errand is a good way to make yourself useful when you need a minute. But whatever you do, if you need time alone to recharge, or check in with non-blood relatives, or get in your steps, or scream into a pillow, take it. Waiting until you reach a breaking point will leave you feeling snippy and put-upon — and does your family no favors. So get out early. Get out often. Then get back in and actually enjoy the time you have with your family. It doesn’t come every day.