Maybe they were driving down 23rd Avenue, or cruising on Lake Washington Boulevard, or circling Madrona Playground on 34th Avenue. It didn’t really matter: Growing up, Akoiya Harris could have gone anywhere with her dad in the Central District, and he would have had stories to share. He sometimes pointed to every single house on a block, telling tales about family members and friends who lived in each one.

“He was instilling in us that you can hold onto your memories and hold on to your history and, essentially, that’s holding on to yourself and your identity,” said Harris, who moved away but has since returned to the Central District. She now works as a dancer.

Her father sparked Harris’ interest in oral storytelling. So when she saw the opportunity to learn from a new Black oral history program, she applied — and got in.

Wa Na Wari, a center for Black art and culture housed in the Central District, launched the Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute in June 2021. Two years later, Harris and her cohort just became the first five SBSHI graduates. The group is now doing oral history work throughout the Seattle area as a second, larger group begins learning from the institute. Gradually, they’re beginning to rectify the problem that spurred SBSHI’s creation.

For years before the institute began, community groups would regularly approach Wa Na Wari and SBSHI co-director Jill Freidberg for help with oral history projects. But the art center lacked the capacity to support every project. And in the meantime, Black history was being lost.

“It was just obvious that there was a real shortage of people in the community who had been trained specifically to do community-based oral history and even more specifically, who could do Black memory work,” said Freidberg, who’s also a Wa Na Wari co-founder, documentary filmmaker and oral historian. “And so rather than have the same people doing that work over and over, it just made more sense to train people to do it.”

Advertising

Oral histories are collaborative works that gather and amplify community stories; a key tenet is allowing the interviewee to decide how their narrative will be used. But despite the importance of recording stories in local communities, Freidberg said SBSHI is one of the only programs of its kind: an oral history training institute focused on stories from underrepresented communities that actively pays its participants. (One other program, run by a Chicago museum, has collaborated with SBSHI.)

Ricky Reyes, a member of the first cohort, pointed out that one of the predominant oral history programs in the country is at Columbia University. That means students frequently take on thousands of dollars in loans to learn oral history techniques.

“To have a program that’s not only free but a program where you actually are getting paid to work … it’s just really groundbreaking,” Reyes said. “I don’t think I would have been able to explore this passion if I went down the route of taking out student loans.”

Wa Na Wari partnered with groups including the Seattle Public Library and the Black Heritage Society of Washington State — and got support from King County cultural funding agency 4Culture — to bring the program to life. It costs about $380,000 to run for two years, according to Freidberg. Cohort members receive a stipend of $10,000 over two years.

The first cohort, Freidberg said, was a “complete experiment.” The pandemic limited in-person meetings and prevented research visits to local archives.

Freidberg settled on holding an eight-week course, bringing in a different Black oral historian each week via Zoom to speak. SBSHI placed an emphasis on ethics, dealing with questions like how to conduct an oral history in a way that’s accountable and transparent to the person being interviewed. After that introduction, cohort members practiced interviewing techniques and tested out recording equipment before they began recording oral histories. In their second year, they prepared to exhibit the stories they gathered.

Advertising

Each person in the cohort initially focused on one of three main topics: Black barbers and beauticians, Black educators or Black experiences on the waterfront. Freidberg said she and collaborators had looked for subjects that local archives like the Black Heritage Society didn’t have much material about.

Filling the gaps left by history books is where oral history excels, Freidberg said. Oral historians often highlight the voices of people who’d say, “I don’t really think I have any stories that anybody would be interested in hearing.”

For many cohort members, SBSHI presented an opportunity to connect with their personal histories.

Harris, the dancer, began by researching barbers and beauticians but then switched to interviewing other Black dancers. She found it sobering to hear how each had to deal with being the only Black person in the room, even across a variety of genres: contemporary ballet, street dance, Afro-diasporic dance. But Harris felt inspired after learning some of her interviewees — dancers as well as a beautician and a model — were supported by the same mentors, emphasizing the theme, “We got each other’s backs.”

“That was a cool thread, to see how small the community is and how much we lean on each other,” Harris said.

Reyes found similar personal connections to his work. He grew up in Tacoma in a union family and wanted to learn more. So Reyes researched the waterfront, interviewing people like community elder Garry Owens, an early member of Seattle’s Black Panther Party, and Gabriel Prawl, a leader of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

Advertising

Learning about organizers’ dedication to worker and cross-racial solidarity pushed Reyes — a public art project manager — to get more involved with unions himself.

“It really inspired me to sort of look at all of these blueprints that were being shared with me,” he said. “And then as things were brought up in my own workplace … I was able to really confidently stand in support of organizing and submitting a ballot for unionizing.”

But looking for oral history subjects also forced Reyes to recognize that some stories couldn’t be recovered. He said he and another cohort member had wanted to focus on queer Black and Indigenous waterfront stories. As they started researching, though, they realized many elders in those communities had died.

“That was a real moment where I recognized the importance of this work and the timeliness of it,” Reyes said. He experienced that moment again when Owens died last fall.

The institute was originally supposed to last just one year. But as it progressed, Freidberg and the cohort realized they didn’t just want to record stories for the Black Heritage Society’s archives — they also wanted to share them with the community to ensure the stories were heard.

Wa Na Wari extended the program a year, giving the first cohort time to work on creative presentations of the oral histories. Cohort members are incorporating elements like dance, video and a zine into their projects. They’ll put their works on display at Wa Na Wari starting in November, Freidberg said.

Sponsored

Ariel Paine, a member of the first cohort who works in insurance, interviewed three barbers and beauticians from the Central District. He’d been propelled by an urge to avoid losing more Black stories, after a longtime barber he knew died. Hearing stories about mentorship from people who ran neighborhood cornerstones helped him remember the importance of “embracing the greatness” of the historical Central District.

For the exhibition, Paine plans to install a barber chair — he said he’s got his eyes on a chair offered by Second Use Building Materials, a local salvage company. He’s cutting together videos that combine the oral histories with archival photos from participants. Once the work is set up, he hopes people will come sit in the chair and get their hair cut while watching the recordings. He’s especially interested in getting the mentors of the people interviewed to stop by, so they can hear about the impact they had on their mentees’ lives.

“That experience, that aesthetic of the actual barbershop as a fellowship place was always the center of where people would go,” Paine said. “So it made all the sense in the world to, if we can activate a room in Wa Na Wari to showcase it, why not make it look like an actual barbershop?”

Zola Mumford, a librarian, researcher and writer, joined Freidberg as co-director of SBSHI for the second cohort. With two directors and eight cohort members rather than one and five, the institute is growing.

Because the second cohort can meet in person, they’ve already become tight-knit.

“We’re really learning from one another and we’re really growing with one another. We’re learning how to be good listeners. We’re learning how to love and respect our community,” Troy Landrum Jr., a member of the second cohort, said.

Advertising

Mei’lani Eyre, an incoming librarian at South Seattle College, said their fellow cohort members have taught them pieces of local history surrounding areas like the intersection of 23rd Avenue and East Union Street, some of which Eyre had never heard before.

“It’s not necessarily information that is secret,” Eyre said. “It’s just information that no one outside the community has cared to record. And now there’s opportunities for people in their community to record their own stories.”

The second cohort will pursue all three of the same themes as the first, plus one more: Black veterans. But as SBSHI grows, Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, president of the Black Heritage Society, said she’d love to see even more stories be recorded, perhaps focusing on Black churches or Black Boeing workers.

Johnson-Toliver said Wa Na Wari has been instrumental in expanding the landscape of Black oral history. Local groups ask her about starting their own oral history projects regularly, and she often encourages them to check out SBSHI’s work: “It seems like almost every week I’m getting a call from someone in the community that has a particular topic or interest for what they would like to do.”