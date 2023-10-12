On Tuesday mornings, Angie Hinojos and Carlos Jiménez, the Mexican co-hosts of “Radio Ya es Tiempo!,” sit inside a radio booth decorated with large mariachi instruments or vihuelas at Centro Cultural Mexicano, a social justice nonprofit in downtown Redmond. A black sombrero hangs on a wall outside the recording booth and a bold neon sign flashes in white: “Ya es Tiempo,” the time is now.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., they speak with a range of guests from Washington state Rep. Vandana Slatter of the Eastside’s 48th District to a family displaced by a nearby fire. The hosts move fluidly between English and Spanish as they discuss a mix of local and national news and entertainment, and answer calls and questions from Redmond residents. Invoking the show’s title, Jiménez and Hinojos said it’s time for Latinos to be heard.

“The time is now, ‘ya es tiempo,’ for our community to be taken into consideration and not be taken for granted,” said Jiménez, who co-founded Centro Cultural Mexicano alongside Hinojos in 2018. “Time for us to put our voice out there, for people to take … a closer look at our contributions to society.”

The rise of the community radio program “ Radio Ya es Tiempo!,” which airs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on KXPA-AM (1540), comes as Latinos become the second fastest-growing population in the state, with more than 231,000 Latinos living in King County, over 16,170 of whom live in Redmond, according to the most recent Census Bureau data. The radio show fills a gap in access to information for many Spanish-speakers who lack access to Spanish-language news media, services and materials in the Greater Seattle area, said Hinojos and Jiménez.

“They were, for the most part, being ignored,” said Hinojos, referring to the tens of thousands of Latino Eastside residents. “We needed to reach them with the kind of language that resonates and that could mean in Spanish, or English or a mixture.”

Hinojos and Jiménez launched the show last summer as a platform to uplift Latino people and reduce language barriers in accessing news on health, social justice and labor issues. The show is produced at Centro Cultural Mexicano, which provides space for local artists, support for small business owners and community resources such as rental assistance and pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics. At the height of the pandemic, there was little information about the virus available in Spanish, despite the high number of cases and deaths within the state’s Latino community, Hinojos said.

“Our community has been neglected in a lot of ways,” she said. “If there’s no access, those opportunities don’t exist for the people they’re meant to exist for.”

People frequently approach Hinojos and Jiménez at Centro Cultural Mexicano events, saying that they heard them on the radio and need help getting connected to services.

“What we hear from people is that they learned something,” Hinojos said. “It’s not just information, it’s human.”

Monica Trujillo, a KXPA-AM listener who also volunteers at the nonprofit, said she values the show because it highlights small business owners like the members of Trío Los Latinos, a Seattle-based Latino band, who appeared on an episode about the challenges they faced as local musicians during the pandemic.

“People in the community struggled [in ways] that you wouldn’t even think about,” Trujillo said. “There’s not much out there that we as Latinos can listen to from day to day and find out about all the things going on around our community.”

While some radio stations focus mostly on music, Trujillo said “ Radio Ya es Tiempo!” covers social issues that can directly help Redmond residents in their day-to-day lives.

“They touch so many different subjects,” she said. Without a program like this to inform the community, “it’s like you’re in the dark.”

For many Redmond Spanish-speakers, Trujillo said language barriers can make it hard to follow local news, which is primarily printed and broadcast in English. It’s important for “ Radio Ya es Tiempo!” to exist in Redmond because some people seek out news on social media, which is not always filtered or moderated for a local audience.

“A lot of it is all over the place,” Trujillo said of the news on social media. “It’s not really in your town.”

Few media outlets serving Washington Latinos

“ Radio Ya es Tiempo!,” which is broadcast to an estimated 70,000 listeners around Puget Sound, is among the few Latino-operated community radio shows serving the area. Other radio stations include Seattle’s El Rey 1360-AM, a station run by Sea Mar Community Health Centers that’s known for its curation of Mexican music, news and sports coverage, and Yakima’s La Máquina-FM (98.7), which is owned and operated by Bustos Media based in Portland.

Gloria Ibáñez, editor of El Sol de Yakima, a Spanish-language publication, said providing access to a variety of Spanish media on all platforms is a matter of “equity in information” about community resources and understanding the local culture and government.

“This population needs to have access to this information in their own language,” Ibáñez said. “The risk of not informing a community in its own language is that this community will feel and be isolated.”

Without having access to diverse sources of local media available in their primary language, Latino communities will be misinformed and lack access to news about local and national elections, voting and even national health emergencies like COVID-19, said Jaime Méndez, Univision Seattle anchor and reporter.

The bilingual format on “ Radio Ya es Tiempo!” is important in reducing these language barriers.

“If that information comes in both languages it not only now applies for people who speak Spanish, but also for people who speak English,” Méndez said. “A lot of people are used to speaking Spanglish at home, especially the next generation.”

Méndez said the program’s Spanglish format, “opens up the possibility for more people to understand and also to feel identified.”

“ Radio Ya es Tiempo!” hosts Hinojos and Jiménez said their show’s bilingual format helps listeners share the program at home with non-English and English speakers.

Trujillo, who was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and has lived in Redmond for more than 20 years, said she loves it when the “ Radio Ya es Tiempo!” hosts converse in Spanish and English because it helps her children, who are still learning Spanish, feel included in the conversation.

“Spanglish, it was more of what I knew,” said Trujillo, who is bilingual. “If they hear the conversation back and forth, English and Spanish, then they know what’s going on.”

In the future, Trujillo wants more organizations outside of Centro Cultural Mexicano to serve Latino communities in Redmond — she says Spanish-language radio, TV and local groups help preserve culture and foster belonging.

“That way people feel more included,” Trujillo said. “It would also help the upcoming generations of Latinos learn more about their culture and the language. I feel a lot gets lost within the generations.”