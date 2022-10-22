Every single block in Seattle holds millions of stories — from the people who traverse and make homes on them, to the businesses that come and go from their storefronts over the years. Even the streetlights and graffiti, a broken link in the fence or an interesting mural might hold a story.
This City Block tells the story of our city — past, present and future — one block at a time. Our second edition of the project comes hot on the heels of the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge. For that reason, we’ve chosen to focus our attention on the West Seattle Junction, and how a neighborhood that coalesced around transportation infrastructure has become unique in our city, with its own thriving arts and dining scenes.
West Seattle Junction looks toward changes, hopes to keep unique vibe
Created by the connection of two streetcar lines 115 years ago, the Junction has gone through many transformations. Is there another around the bend?
What’s special about West Seattle Junction? Let the locals tell you
The Junction in West Seattle was already a homey neighborhood unto its own. Then COVID hit, the West Seattle Bridge shut down and brought everyone together.
Here’s why West Seattle is the rock ’n’ roll capital of the city
West Seattle is crawling with local rock stars, artists and music biz shakers whose fingerprints are all over the city’s musical identity.
At Emerald Water Anglers in West Seattle, fly-fishing pals swap fish tales
This fly-fishing shop, with its Fish Tale Fridays at the West Seattle Junction, hosts an inclusive community where Puget Sound anglers talk all things fishing.
How West Seattle’s ArtsWest aims to stoke conversation around art
By adding artists to the season planning process and carefully curating their gallery, ArtsWest is looking to expand the conversation around art.
5 great spots for a bite or drink at West Seattle Junction
The main drag of West Seattle Junction boasts a multitude of restaurants. Our food critic dishes on his top spots — including a couple of local secrets.
Pegasus Book Exchange is where the past and future of bookselling collide
For nearly 40 years, this eclectic, wide-ranging and surprising bookstore has been an anchor for the West Seattle Junction.
Readers share their memories of the West Seattle Junction
The Seattle Times asked readers for stories of the West Seattle Junction. From mentions of places long gone to memories of community, here are some stories.
What it’s like to take on Seattle’s only full-motion escape room
West Seattle’s Escape Artist boasts the city’s only “full motion” escape rooms. We sent five reporters in search of Atlantis to test out the experience.
