Every single block in Seattle holds millions of stories — from the people who traverse and make homes on them, to the businesses that come and go from their storefronts over the years. Even the streetlights and graffiti, a broken link in the fence or an interesting mural might hold a story.

23rd and E. Union: Exploring Seattle one block at a time through ‘This City Block’

This City Block tells the story of our city — past, present and future — one block at a time. Our second edition of the project comes hot on the heels of the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge. For that reason, we’ve chosen to focus our attention on the West Seattle Junction, and how a neighborhood that coalesced around transportation infrastructure has become unique in our city, with its own thriving arts and dining scenes.

The all-way walk intersection at California Avenue and Alaska Street in the Junction on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Easy Street Records is a neighborhood staple and occupies the Hamm Building, which is a designated city landmark.

West Seattle Junction looks toward changes, hopes to keep unique vibe

Created by the connection of two streetcar lines 115 years ago, the Junction has gone through many transformations. Is there another around the bend?

Jack Miller, owner of Husky Deli, at the West Seattle store. The store has been in the family for many generations. 221693

What’s special about West Seattle Junction? Let the locals tell you

The Junction in West Seattle was already a homey neighborhood unto its own. Then COVID hit, the West Seattle Bridge shut down and brought everyone together.

Owner of Easy Street Records Matt Vaughan stands outside the shop on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Vaughan is one of Seattle’s biggest music boosters, and Easy Street Records is a beloved hub for musicians in West Seattle.

Here’s why West Seattle is the rock ’n’ roll capital of the city

West Seattle is crawling with local rock stars, artists and music biz shakers whose fingerprints are all over the city’s musical identity.

Dave McCoy, (r) owner of Emerald Water Anglers, teaches Joe Gluck how to cast a line in the West Seattle store Friday, September 16, 2022. Better anglers are able to cast their lines further. Local fly fishermen come to the store on Friday afternoons for Fish Tale Fridays where they hang out, tell stories, drink beer and swap tips. 221569

At Emerald Water Anglers in West Seattle, fly-fishing pals swap fish tales

This fly-fishing shop, with its Fish Tale Fridays at the West Seattle Junction, hosts an inclusive community where Puget Sound anglers talk all things fishing.

Brodrick Ryans in “Swimming While Drowning,” by Emilio Rodriguez, at ArtsWest. (Courtesy of Jenny Crooks)

How West Seattle’s ArtsWest aims to stoke conversation around art

By adding artists to the season planning process and carefully curating their gallery, ArtsWest is looking to expand the conversation around art.

Lady Jaye’s smoked tomahawk ribeye is seen with all of the sides: smoked jalapeno kale caesar, 10 vegetable vinegar slaw, watermelon and tomato salad, shoe string fries, baked odds and ends black eyed peas, Yukon gold horseradish potato salad and fried shishito peppers.

5 great spots for a bite or drink at West Seattle Junction

The main drag of West Seattle Junction boasts a multitude of restaurants. Our food critic dishes on his top spots — including a couple of local secrets.

Pegasus Book Exchange, located at the heart of the Junction in West Seattle, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Pegasus Book Exchange is where the past and future of bookselling collide

For nearly 40 years, this eclectic, wide-ranging and surprising bookstore has been an anchor for the West Seattle Junction.

Paul Rubin’s father Lou Rubin owned Peoples Drug Store in the 1950s and early ‘60s. It is now the site of Easy Street Records.

Readers share their memories of the West Seattle Junction

The Seattle Times asked readers for stories of the West Seattle Junction. From mentions of places long gone to memories of community, here are some stories.

This was the crack Seattle Times team tasked with locating the lost city of Atlantis. Back row, left to right: freelance writer Tantri Wija, assistant features editor Trevor Lenzmeier, arts and culture reporter Jerald Pierce; front row: features producer Vonnai Phair, producer Qina Liu.

What it’s like to take on Seattle’s only full-motion escape room

West Seattle’s Escape Artist boasts the city’s only “full motion” escape rooms. We sent five reporters in search of Atlantis to test out the experience.

