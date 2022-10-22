Every single block in Seattle holds millions of stories — from the people who traverse and make homes on them, to the businesses that come and go from their storefronts over the years. Even the streetlights and graffiti, a broken link in the fence or an interesting mural might hold a story.

This City Block tells the story of our city — past, present and future — one block at a time. Our second edition of the project comes hot on the heels of the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge. For that reason, we’ve chosen to focus our attention on the West Seattle Junction, and how a neighborhood that coalesced around transportation infrastructure has become unique in our city, with its own thriving arts and dining scenes.

