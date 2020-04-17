We’re going on week ?? of staying at home, and time feels like a construct, but yes indeed, the weekend is here. Check out this list of activities and maybe do one of them to pass the time these next few days.
Movies and television
- Empty streets, uncertain futures, dwindling supplies: The plots of these sci-fi movies feel maybe a little too real right now. But if you’re up to it, stream these five sci-fi films!
- Movie theaters have been closed for weeks now, but several are presenting virtual screenings of new and classic films. Here’s what some local theaters are offering this week.
- Or find something to watch from this roundup of everything new to streaming services this week.
Eats and drinks
- If you live in the Bothell area, consider ordering takeout from one of these neighborhood spots recommended by our food writer Jackie Varriano.
- Our restaurant critic Tan Vinh also suggests some of his favorite Seattle-area spots to order takeout from.
- Even though you can’t see friends in real life, you can connect and hang out by inviting them to a virtual dinner party.
- Life is obviously very difficult right now, so why not indulge a bit with your favorite junk food? That’s exactly what some of Seattle’s best chefs are doing at the moment — they share their go-to quarantine snacks and we catch up with them to ask them the question we should all be asking one another, “How are you doing?”
- Two popular Seattle farmers markets — the University District and Ballard markets — will reopen this weekend, but with new social-distancing modifications.
- Or if you’re in a cooking mood, try making this recipe for raspberry jam, courtesy of former “MasterChef Junior” contestant Sadie Davis-Suskind.
Books
- Say “long read” and the first book that comes to most people’s minds is Dostoyevsky’s “Crime and Punishment.” But there are other long reads to explore. And with more time than ever, now may be the moment to start all of those long reads you’ve been putting off. Here are a few suggestions for books to immerse yourself in.
- Or if you’re looking for a lighter read, check out one of these three crime-fiction picks from Moira Macdonald.
Other entertainment
- Check out these arts events you can stream online, put on by Northwest Film Forum, Museum of Pop Culture and more.
- Hop aboard a “spaceship” or do these other creative activities with your kids.
- Find ways to connect with nature, whether that means taking a walk around your neighborhood or simply looking out a window. Experts say any sort of nature experience can be good for your mental health.
- Check out any of these other fitness, education and entertainment activities online.
