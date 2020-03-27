Gov. Jay Inslee has officially ordered us to stay at home, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do this weekend. Take a breather for the next few days with some of these activities.

Eats and drinks

Support local restaurants! Consider ordering takeout from one of these Seattle-area restaurants our food critic Bethany Jean Clement recommends. They all offer to-go options, and one will even deliver!

Do some grocery shopping, but keep social distancing rules in mind. Before you go, check out these tips for how to shop responsibly.

Books

Online streaming

Try picking up a new skill from YouTube’s plethora of free tutorials. Our staff learned a few things recently, including how to properly clean sneakers, make some fun crafts out of corks and more.

OK, so you can’t go to a concert or a play right now, but you can still immerse yourself in the arts by watching an online concert or show.

Movies and television

Looking for some lightheartedness in your life? The ’90s teen classic “Clueless” is coming up on 25 years since its premiere date. In honor of the anniversary, consider rewatching the flick, and reading film critic Moira Macdonald’s retrospective.

Or if you’re looking for a different rom-com pick me up, watch one of these recommended movies.

Harley Quinn’s “Birds of Prey,” Pixar’s “Onward” and more have come to Video On Demand and other streaming services this week.

Outdoors

You can still go outside, but make sure you follow rules of social distancing.

Take a walk, stretch your legs, but keep in mind what is closed right now.

Fun with the family