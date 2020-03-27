Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Gov. Jay Inslee has officially ordered us to stay at home, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do this weekend. Take a breather for the next few days with some of these activities.

Eats and drinks

  • Support local restaurants! Consider ordering takeout from one of these Seattle-area restaurants our food critic Bethany Jean Clement recommends. They all offer to-go options, and one will even deliver!
  • Do some grocery shopping, but keep social distancing rules in mind. Before you go, check out these tips for how to shop responsibly.

Books

Online streaming

  • Try picking up a new skill from YouTube’s plethora of free tutorials. Our staff learned a few things recently, including how to properly clean sneakers, make some fun crafts out of corks and more.
  • OK, so you can’t go to a concert or a play right now, but you can still immerse yourself in the arts by watching an online concert or show. 

Movies and television

Outdoors

Fun with the family

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories