Hoping to unwind a bit over the next few days? From book recommendations to local events, here are some things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Do you miss warm, salty, buttery movie theater popcorn? Food critic Bethany Jean Clement has reverse-engineered an easy way to make it at home.

Try these family meal deals in the Seattle area, from a cheap pho kit to a taco dinner with 2 pounds of Wagyu beef.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Movies and TV

Watch something on Seattle-based IndieFlix, which offers independent films streaming on demand, films for education and more.

Fall in love again with “Strictly Ballroom,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Try this perfect movie/food pairing that involves popcorn, sparkling wine, pizza and a dash of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, courtesy of our food and movie critics.

If you like professional football, you will love this weekend. Here’s a full TV schedule of all six NFL playoff games.

Catch Seattle restauranteur and actor Yuji Okumoto in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.”

Make this recipe for simple, crispy biscotti for whenever you need a treat.

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Start your listening regimen right in the new year with these nine free-to-access audiobooks.

Freshen up your reading list with these six new paperbacks.

Learn something new with these five self-help books.

Events and community arts