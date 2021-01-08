Amy Wong
Hoping to unwind a bit over the next few days? From book recommendations to local events, here are some things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

  • Do you miss warm, salty, buttery movie theater popcorn? Food critic Bethany Jean Clement has reverse-engineered an easy way to make it at home.
  • Try these family meal deals in the Seattle area, from a cheap pho kit to a taco dinner with 2 pounds of Wagyu beef.
  • Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Movies and TV

  • Watch something on Seattle-based IndieFlix, which offers independent films streaming on demand, films for education and more.
  • Fall in love again with “Strictly Ballroom,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”
  • Try this perfect movie/food pairing that involves popcorn, sparkling wine, pizza and a dash of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, courtesy of our food and movie critics.
  • If you like professional football, you will love this weekend. Here’s a full TV schedule of all six NFL playoff games.
  • Catch Seattle restauranteur and actor Yuji Okumoto in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.”
  • Make this recipe for simple, crispy biscotti for whenever you need a treat.
  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Events and community arts

  • Check out the Children’s Film Festival Seattle, Elliott Bay Virtual Readings and Programs and other virtual and in-person events in the Seattle area.
  • Watch something from Seattle Opera, which is now selling single tickets to its online productions.
