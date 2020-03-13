With the spread of novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee has pushed for the cancellation of all major events in the Seattle area, and encouraged community members to practice “social distancing,” staying at home when they can.

It’s better that we all stay safe and healthy, but if you’re starting to get inklings of cabin fever, here are some things you can do this weekend to pass the time.

Eats and drinks

Always wanted to try eating at Canlis, but not ready to shell out the big bucks for Seattle’s premier fine-dining establishment? Starting next week, it’ll be serving takeout bagels, burgers and family-style meals.

For some new at-home cooking ideas, and meals that you can freeze and ration for the week, try making these soup recipes from two Seattle chefs.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (which is Tuesday, March 17) with the third annual LepreCon St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Seattle on Saturday. (Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or postponed, and to check current King County Public Health recommendations.)

Movies, TV and streaming

As of now, most movie theaters in the area are remaining open. Here’s what our reviewers thought of the latest flicks opening this week, including “Bloodshot,” starring Vin Diesel, and more.

Our staff has recommendations for 22 TV series you can binge online.

And here are highlights from what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Arts and entertainment

Artists, writers and others are facing financial uncertainty due to the postponement of Emerald City Comic Con. Consider supporting them by checking out some of their online pop-up stores, live streams and more this weekend.

There are many more games beyond just Scrabble and Monopoly. Try your hand at playing one of these 10 board games.

Pick up a copy of one of these four nonfiction books, all of which are National Book Critics Circle nominees.

Check out the University District, West Seattle and Capitol Hill Farmers Markets, which will be open this Saturday as normally scheduled. Considered food/retail establishments, farmers markets (to date) are not included in the ban on large gatherings.

Self-care