Protests are ongoing nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd — a Black man in Minneapolis who was killed while in police custody — and years of police violence against Black people. Seattleites have shared with us why they protest: to speak out against racist violence, mourn the deaths of Black people killed by police and many other reasons. If you are protesting this weekend, and want to share why, tell us here why you’re taking to the streets.

For those at home due to coronavirus-health risks, or other reasons, consider supporting Black-owned businesses, picking up some literature about the history of race in the U.S. or read about how activism has manifested on social media and beyond. And see this list of other activities, from stories we’ve written this week, that you can do this weekend.

Looking to learn more about race in America? Pick up one of these recommendations from UW professor emeritus Charles Johnson. Have other books about race to recommend? Share your personal selections with us by emailing them to our books critic Moira Macdonald at mmacdonald@seattletimes.com for use in a future story.

Need some new mysteries to read? Say no more: Here’s this month’s roundup of crime fiction.

Check out these reading recommendations from Seattle-based journalist, novelist and Hugo House writer-in-residence Kristen Millares Young.

Catch a movie at a drive-in theater, because those are open again — under certain restrictions to slow coronavirus spread.

Read about how the late Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton’s legacy lives on in the movies, people and Northwest film industry she led and nurtured.

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

