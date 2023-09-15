DENVER — Lexxa Kever and Trevor Bazley did the impossible: They extracted romance from an accounting class.

The newlyweds met in 2013 during their first accounting class while working toward Master of Business Administration degrees at the University of Denver. Running late, Kever rushed to sit in the first empty chair she saw, unknowingly plopping down next to her future husband.

The rest of their love story, they say, is history. No history courses were involved, but the couple couldn’t shake that accounting class.

The amphitheater-style configuration. The wood-lined whiteboards at the front of the room. The bright windows.

Room 300 in DU’s Daniels College of Business served as more than a repository for financial know-how to Kever and Bazley. It was their intro class to the foundations of love.

The classroom just had to be their wedding venue, Kever said.

On a recent Saturday, Bazley and Kever aced the assignment, tying the knot in Room 300 surrounded by their loved ones.

“A lot of people might not have the option to go back to where they first met each other and recreate that moment, so it’s really special to be able to spend the time remembering that moment and what life was like and how good and fulfilling life is now,” Kever said in an interview a few days before their wedding.

“A meeting of past and future”

For Bazley, the wedding venue was a meeting of past and future.

“We basically have DU flowing in our veins,” Bazley said of himself and his family.

Both of Bazley’s maternal grandparents attended DU. His sister is a DU alum along with a number of extended family members. His father John Bazley — an exchange student from England — ended up falling in love with Bazley’s mother and staying in the country, eventually becoming a notable DU accounting professor whose textbooks were still referenced in his son’s courses decades later.

“When my dad had to teach a class, I’d go sit in the back playing with my Matchbox cars,” Bazley said.

His father died in 2011.

“I’m not a particularly spiritual person, but Lexxa was never able to meet my dad, and I’m sure having it in the classroom, there’s going to be a feeling that he’s involved,” Bazley said. “That’s going to be really special.”

Back in 2013, the couple’s accounting professor one day pointed out to the class that Bazley’s father had written the textbook they were using, prompting Kever to jokingly whisper to Bazley if he could slip her the homework answers. The conversation turned vulnerable when Bazley revealed his father had passed away.

“It was our very first personal moment,” Kever said.

While the couple developed a relationship inside and outside of Room 300, they took dating slowly since Kever had plans to move away post-MBA.

But even after Kever moved to Arkansas, they couldn’t quit talking to each other, sending each other songs back and forth that reminded them of one another.

Eventually, they decided they didn’t want to be apart any longer. So Kever moved back to Colorado in 2018 and talk of marriage arose not long after.

Classroom matrimony

Once they had their hearts set on the location, they had to ensure it was actually feasible.

Mikalah Guyton, conference and event manager at DU, is familiar with planning weddings on campus — but a classroom venue was a first for her.

“Most of our weddings are held in a chapel on campus,” Guyton said. “I really appreciate the level of nostalgia associated with the classroom, and I think it’s very fitting for their love. I like the unique factor.”

Logistically, there were some head-scratchers when it came to planning a wedding in a college classroom.

The couple had to work around class schedules, for one. Kever was assigned a nearby classroom to get ready in. The discussions around decorations took some creativity.

“Trying to imagine the space as an event space was a little bit weird,” Kever said. “I had to get my head out of what a traditional wedding looks like and lean into the fact that it’s a classroom because that’s kind of the whole point.”

At first, Kever considered hanging string lights all over the place, but she decided that trying to transform the classroom into a nonacademic space defeated the purpose of the setting. Instead, the couple landed on an artistic rendering of “Mr. & Mrs. Bazley” drawn out on the whiteboard in dry-erase marker. Photo placards from their travels together adorned the polished, wooden desks encircling the room, along with vases of flowers.

A homework assignment sat off to the side of the room beckoning the 35 guests to draw self-portraits of themselves on small cards and include advice or well wishes to the happy couple, to be kept as keepsakes.

“I thought it was really romantic,” Guyton said of the nontraditional venue.

The couple tied the knot this month, adding another milestone to the sanctity of Room 300.

“We really took the wedding advice we got into consideration,” Kever said. “People were telling us to find whatever is personal to you or feels important and make sure that you pay attention to those things and do something really special for yourselves that you’re going to want to remember,” Kever said. “It ended up working perfectly.”