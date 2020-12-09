This is Seattle Dating Scene, featuring readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle. For our next feature, follow this prompt: Trying to settle an argument with your significant other? Need some guidance on where to have a socially distanced date or need any other advice? Send in your questions to be answered by our columnist Marina Resto, who runs the lively @Dating_in_Seattle Instagram account.

By Thursday, Dec. 17, please email your questions to dating@seattletimes.com or submit them via Instagram direct message to @dating_in_seattle, and they may be answered by Marina in a future edition of The Mix.

Happy Anniversary, Tell Us Your Story

We asked readers to submit stories about how they met their significant others. Here are some of your success stories! Answers have been edited for spelling and clarity.

Mike and Ann

“Our relationship began with a note being passed in class, while we were grad students at the University of Washington. In our final quarter, Ann and I were starting the last class required for our master’s degree. The group was small, as upper-level grad classes often are, with six or eight people. We began with the professor introducing herself, reviewing the class syllabus, then inviting us to say something about ourselves.

The first person to take the podium was Ann, an attractive, brown-eyed girl from Minnesota. As she spoke, fireworks went off. With a church choir singing hosannas in my head, I picked up that Ann was a high school teacher who earned her education degree at Gonzaga, where I went to school. Even though it was a small campus, we had never crossed paths there.

I was the last to speak, and taking the podium I mentioned being a native Washingtonian, that I worked in West Seattle on Harbor Island and that I did my undergraduate work at Gonzaga. I waited a beat and made eye contact with the girl from Minnesota. Unbeknownst to me, one of Ann’s girlfriends passed her a note: ‘You have a lot in common with this boy. Go for it!’

After class, I played it cool. ‘So, you attended Gonzaga?’

‘Yes, that’s where I got my teaching degree.’

‘Well,’ I said. ‘We’ll have to get together sometime and talk about GU over coffee.’

‘I’d like that.’

That’s how our relationship began. We were both dating other people at the time, so neither of us was looking for someone. We started off as friends. We got together for coffee, then met for lunch, then had a dinner date. Our other romantic interests faded into the background as we saw more and more of each other.

We felt an ease between us right away. Deep conversations found similar perspectives: family being central to our lives, parallel career goals, enjoyment of the Pacific Northwest outdoors. Lots of common ground … but sharing it made everything feel fresh and new. We loved being around one another and, eventually, that’s all either wanted to do.

That spring we sat on a park bench, balancing takeout food on our knees while watching the sun set over the city. I was quiet for a moment, then turned to Ann and said, ‘I think I’m falling in love with you.’

Ann smiled and said the magic words: ‘I think I’m falling in love with you, too.’ We wed six months later.

Happily married these 38 years, we look back on that grad school class and laugh, with Ann adding, ‘I wish I had kept that note!’”

— Mike

Kerry and Barry

“It was a Sunday afternoon in June 2017. I had been living in Seattle for almost a year, and just a month prior, had taken a pause on dating. I knew I’d meet someone when the time was right.

My mom called to say she wanted to send some of my things to me in Seattle, so I knew I quickly needed to create more storage in my room. I downloaded the phone app, Letgo, and started searching. I found a standard, metal bed frame for $30. … I messaged the seller, Stan, and asked when I could pick it up. He said he wasn’t home that day, but I misread it and said, ‘I can come in the next hour or so.’ He quickly said he wasn’t home, ‘but let me see if my brother is and can help you.’ Turns out, his brother had just 45 minutes before he needed to leave. ‘Perfect, I’ll be there in the next 30,’ I said. I jumped in the car and headed to the address in Eastlake.

In retrospect, that wasn’t the safest idea, but spoiler alert: It all worked out.

I knocked on the door and was pleasantly surprised to see Stan’s brother open the door. I thought, ‘Oh my god, he’s so hot, thank goodness I changed and put on makeup.’ I instantly started sweating. We made kind of awkward small talk. He was fumbling around a bit, hit his head on the bed frame, his phone started ringing — it was perfectly chaotic.

After breaking down the bed frame, we put it in my car. I made sure to Venmo Stan for the frame, he confirmed, we said goodbye and drove away.

I vividly remember driving down the street knowing I was either going to marry that guy (Stan’s brother) or never see him again. It was either one or the other.

I immediately called one of my best friends in California to tell her what happened, and say that I was disappointed I didn’t ask him to get a drink. What did I have to lose? She encouraged me to message Stan and ask if his brother was single. After a few draft texts with her, I sent it! At the same time I was messaging Stan, his brother was also messaging him to tell him he regretted not asking me out, but didn’t want to be creepy. I got a text from ‘bed frame brother’ just hours later. He asked if I wanted to meet for drinks before he went out of town for a few days. We met at Bar Vacilando on Capitol Hill on a Tuesday for six hours! About halfway through the date, he went to the restroom. He came back and said, ‘Wait, do you know my name?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s Barry! Do you know mine?’ Barry responded, ‘Yes, it’s Kerry, my brother told me.’ It all was so perfect that we had forgotten to introduce ourselves.

Turns out, Barry had taken a pause from dating at the same time I had, knowing he would ‘meet her when I meet her.’ It was like magic.

We were engaged in July 2018, got married Sept. 21, 2019, in my California hometown, and now we happily live in Seattle with our puppy, Willow. New bed frame, though.”

— Kerry

