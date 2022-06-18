The Seattle Times has won two national Excellence-in-Features awards in the 2022 Society for Features Journalism contest.

Competing in Division 3, the largest division that showcases publications with a circulation of 200,000 and up, Seattle Times staff members won first place in the integrated storytelling category for “The Seattle Times Great Pie Package.”

The package included recipes for pies that people at different skills levels can make, a feature on local pie shops and a story on where to get the best apple pie in the Seattle area.

“Beautiful photos and videos with this yummy package,” the judge’s comments said. “Great team effort and research to bring Seattle Times readers everything they need to know about baking, buying or eating a pie for Thanksgiving, including how-to instructions for three different skill levels for bakers. I finished this package thinking even I could bake (or buy) a great pie and appreciate all the attention to detail that goes into the best.”

Seattle Times staff members Jackie Varriano, Jade Yamazaki Stewart, Taylor Blatchford, Ramon Dompor, Corinne Chin, Erika Schultz, Amanda Snyder, Stephanie Hays, Lauren Flannery and Stefanie Loh were among those who worked on the project.

The Mix, the Sunday features section of The Seattle Times, took third place in the best section category.

“These sections feature solid and creative coverage, with clean design, good writing and excellent story selection,” according to the judge’s comments.