Standing at the corner of Alaska and California in West Seattle, you might spot regulars at Husky Deli, ordering a Husky Flake and chatting up Jack Miller, the third generation of his family to run the ice cream shop and deli, one of the oldest businesses on the block. You might hear customers and workers at Easy Street Records asking after each other’s kids as they wait on their morning coffee.

The Junction, as this stretch of businesses is known, might be a bustling commercial center, but, according to its biggest fans, it’s also a place where everybody knows your name.

“We definitely have a small-town vibe in a city that is growing rapidly,” said Lora Radford, former executive director of the West Seattle Junction Association, a nonprofit that organizes events for and maintains the Junction.

That small-town feeling is largely created by the strong bonds between the small business owners in the Junction, said Amy Lee Derenthal, a 30-year West Seattle resident and executive director of the senior center in the Junction.

Some of these small businesses have been around for decades. Husky Deli opened its doors and started serving its classic Husky Flake in 1932.

You won’t find any big-box stores here.

But a lot has changed in the 115 years since two streetcar lines converged at California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street — Ninth Street back then — officially creating the Junction. The commercial district has experienced booms and busts over the years, ups and downs often preceded by major changes in transit options in the area — from the creation of the Junction itself to the building of the high-level West Seattle Bridge.

Changes in the Junction often herald or reflect waves of newcomers and development in West Seattle as a whole. Now, with the West Seattle Bridge reopened and the expansion of the Link light rail to West Seattle planned for 2032, some longtime West Seattleites wonder what’s next for the Junction — what new developments these changes will bring and what might be lost.

“We can’t save everything,” said West Seattle historian Clay Eals. “We don’t want to save everything, but we’ve got to save the good stuff.”

A history of growth

West Seattle’s Junction sparked to life in 1907 with those two intersecting streetcar lines. The completion of this intersection was immediately followed by an influx of real estate agents ready to sell the land around what they predicted would be a booming commercial center.

They were right. In less than five years, the area was buzzing with several new businesses and their eager customers. By the 1920s, the Junction was the place to be and buy, even attracting a few bigger stores, like J.C. Penney and Woolworth’s.

“The streetcars were fundamental to the development of West Seattle,” said Eals, the historian. When the Junction brought in the businesses, new residents followed, moving in along the streetcar lines, heading south as the lines expanded that way.

Eals wrote the book on West Seattle … literally. He was an editor and one of several contributors for the book “West Side Story,” a 288-page history of West Seattle and White Center published in 1987. He also worked as a reporter and editor at the West Seattle Herald for six years and is the former executive director of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society.

Ever since the Junction was formed, Eals said, it’s been the “bellwether for the West Seattle business community.”

“As the Junction goes, so goes the rest.”

When the Great Depression hit West Seattle, several businesses in the Junction closed. Things picked up again in the 1940s, when those historical Junction streetcars were removed and replaced with electric trolleys, buses and cars. Workers from nearby shipyard and airplane factories crowded the streets of a once-again bustling Junction and West Seattle saw a rise in shopping districts.

That was hardly the end of the boom-and-bust cycle of the Junction. Over the last 50 years, the Junction has seen some of its most significant changes.

A community-led revitalization

It may be hard to imagine, but the now-vibrant Junction was once a collection of abandoned buildings, boarded-up storefronts and trash-littered streets.

That was back in the 1980s, after several businesses that had made the area a retail destination shut down or left the area largely as a result of the layoffs of the Boeing bust.

Before the West Seattle Bridge was built, West Seattle was mostly accessible by a series of temporary bridges over the decades and then eventually a draw bridge that meant long delays due to boat traffic. Promises for a high-level bridge to West Seattle began in the 1960s, but stalled for a couple of decades due to funding issues. Then a ship struck and disabled the low-level bridge in 1978, making construction of the high-level bridge a priority. It officially opened in 1984.

When Marie McKinsey moved a couple of blocks away from the Junction in 1990, “it was dirty, it was run-down, it looked terrible,” she said, but housing prices were very affordable, and with the West Seattle Bridge open, Seattle didn’t seem so far away.

Happy to afford a home and eager to make the most of the area, McKinsey, a retired landscape designer, joined a now-defunct organization called The Friends of the Junction, an organization created as part of the Seattle City Council’s Comprehensive Plan to designate the Junction and other areas as “urban villages.” The plan to develop these urban villages was controversial and contested (some West Seattleites even threatened secession), but McKinsey signed up for the organization’s Parks and Public Spaces Committee with the hope of having a hand in beautifying the neighborhood one park and P-Patch at a time.

“It really transformed the neighborhood. Within three or four years, it looked like a different neighborhood,” McKinsey said. “It wasn’t like anyone came in and bulldozed anything and started over. It was simple things, like we started planting street trees.”

With the help of residents like McKinsey, the Junction saw a rebirth in the mid-’90s.

“Now we have the farmers market and a Christmas tree lighting at a park that used to be an empty lot,” McKinsey said. “We were told that could never happen because it was such vital commercial property.”

This revitalization from ghost town to again-thriving hub was largely due to the influx of new residents, who, like McKinsey, saw the Seattle neighborhood as much more accessible after the opening of the West Seattle Bridge.

In the years since the Junction has come alive again, the area is no longer solely a commercial hub. An uptick in housing in the neighborhood has increased the number of people actually living in the Junction by about 81% since 2010.

After the West Seattle Bridge was shut down for repairs in 2020, some residents left West Seattle to avoid the newly challenging commute to jobs in downtown Seattle, and the pandemic affected businesses in the Junction just as much as it did everywhere else.

But Radford says that small-town community vibe West Seattleites boast about was strengthened by the combined isolation effects of the bridge closure and the pandemic. The streets grew quieter and locals who stayed spent more time in the neighborhood supporting the local businesses.

Radford, who led the Junction Association through the pandemic, started a “small business relief fund” for Junction businesses after the pandemic shutdown.

“I thought if we could raise $20,000 it would be something,” she said. “West Seattle, they donated $111,000. I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.”

Now, with the bridge repaired, the streets busy and Sound Transit’s proposed expansion of light rail to West Seattle in the Junction’s future, West Seattleites hope the area will maintain its tight-knit community feel amid another anticipated influx of newcomers. But there are some changes they’re looking forward to as well.

The future of the Junction

In her retirement, McKinsey began writing a blog called “Where I Am Now” in which she dives deep into West Seattle history, ponders issues that afflict the city, or sometimes offers up tips on gardening.

This past April, she wrote a post asking, “How Many West Seattle Businesses Will We Lose Because of Sound Transit’s Light Rail?”

The proposed Alaska Junction light-rail station will be positioned in the Junction and, like other big transit developments in the neighborhood’s past, it will no doubt bring change along with it.

However, the Link route is still being determined and the project likely will not see the light of day for at least 10 years.

Lisa Herbold, the Seattle City Council member representing District 1, says she’s noticed that West Seattleites are increasingly accepting of growth and change in the district, and they are insisting that growth be inclusive.

Advertising

“Most businesses [in the Junction] are retail and food services, and if you work in those businesses, it’s unlikely you could afford to live there,” McKinsey said.

While the Junction has seen an increase in ethnic diversity in the past 20 years (up from about 22% in 2000 to about 32%), Radford hopes that the Link expansion will bring more economic and ethnic diversity to the neighborhood.

“It must and it will,” Herbold said. “By definition of what transit-oriented development is and because of the obligations under state law that Sound Transit has to make those properties [along the Link route] available for affordable housing.”

Herbold is referring to the 2015 80-80-80 housing law that requires 80% of leftover property be 80% affordable units to households making less than 80% of the median income in Seattle.

Whatever changes come, Radford is confident that the “heart” of West Seattle will stay strong — small businesses where everyone knows your name, or owners call you directly when your favorite candle comes back in stock.

“There’s a heart over here in West Seattle that’s hard to replicate in other areas in Seattle,” she said. “Analog interaction is becoming more important to people, and West Seattle has always been that way. People are starting to value that again.”

While some businesses, like Husky Deli, and people in the Junction are mainstays, others come and go with booms and busts. Owners retire and businesses close, Radford said, but new businesses come in and the Junction welcomes them into a tight-knit commercial community.

“People with dreams look at the Junction and think, ‘Yes, that’s the place I want to grow,’” she said. “I think we’re a good place for people to land because they feel the goodwill of the people around them.”