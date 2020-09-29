Yes, there’s still a pandemic going on. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Halloween and Dia de Muertos. It just means you need to do so safely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its guidelines for those two holidays, with ideas for celebrating safely (such as carving pumpkins outside, having a virtual costume contest or joining a virtual get-together celebration).

How will you celebrate Halloween and/or Dia de Muertos safely? Send us your ideas by Oct. 11 to jtu@seattletimes.com and we may publish them.