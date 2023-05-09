In 1974, fewer than 200 people marched in the first Seattle Pride Parade, which wasn’t officially recognized by city leaders. Today, the parade is known as one of the largest in the country, with attendees tallying in the hundreds of thousands each year.

Ahead of Seattle’s 49th Pride Parade on June 25, we want to know what your first Pride in the city was like. Whether exuberant or awkward, recent or long ago, what stuck with you about the experience? How did it feel to participate, and how did the event impact you?

Let us know in the form below by May 23. We may include your response, lightly edited for grammar and length, in our June 4 Pride edition.

If you have any issues with the form, please email your response of no more than 200 words to smccullough@seattletimes.com.

If you have photos to include with your response, please make sure they are larger than 1 megabyte in size and email them to smccullough@seattletimes.com.