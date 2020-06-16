Sketched June 2, 2020

SHORELINE — On this cool and windy Juneary-like afternoon, social distancing isn’t a problem at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline. Few people are strolling the beach. Some have brought their children, who are roaming around barefoot, playing with driftwood sticks and skipping rocks over the water.

I’ve come with my sketching tools hoping to make a picture that will inspire you to take a beach walk somewhere along the precious Puget Sound soon.

With the summer solstice just about upon us, this is a time of the year when tides can fluctuate from as much as 10 or 12 feet and the shore comes alive. A whole universe of sea stars, sea anemones and other marine life is revealed at low tides.

The tide had already raised considerably by the time I arrived at the park, but nature never fails to deliver interesting things to sketch. The sculptural roots of a massive driftwood tree lying by the shoreline were an instant eye-catcher.

P.S.: The Seattle Aquarium offers guided nature walks along Puget Sound beaches, but the program is currently on hold due to COVID-19. For more information and tips about exploring the tides on your own (no stepping on the eelgrass!) visit seattleaquarium.org/beach-naturalist-program.