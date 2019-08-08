Sketched Aug. 1, 2019

MacPherson’s Fruit & Produce in the Beacon Hill neighborhood is always a colorful spot. On this scorching August afternoon, it is exploding with the intense hues of summery fruits. Peaches, nectarines, plums, pluots and watermelons paint one of the brightest scenes I’ve sketched this year so far. They also make my mouth water!

The beloved fruit stand at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and South Columbian Way has been a neighborhood gem since 1984. It’s owned by Greg MacPherson, a West Seattle native who used to sell oranges for $3 per pound out of his truck from the very same corner of this intersection in the early ’80s.

MacPherson, 71, said business has slowed down in recent years because many parking spaces have been taken away by development, not to mention the competition from Amazon, Walmart, WinCo and other big corporations. But he sounded far from pessimistic about the future of the stand. “People still like to pick their own fruit,” he said, and “they love the open air feeling.”

Getting there: Driving aside, you may take southbound bus routes 60 or 107 from the Beacon Hill light-rail station, or walk 25 minutes if you are in the mood for some steps. MacPherson’s is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.