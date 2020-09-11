It has been quite the week in what has been quite the year. As wildfires ravage the West Coast, consider staying inside to avoid inhaling smoke. Take care of yourself this weekend, and fill your time at home with these activities instead.

Eats and drinks

Craving a sweet treat? Try this recipe for gooey cinnamon rolls from the latest edition of Cooking with Sadie.

Bake this rich banana cream pie with a peanut butter cookie crust.

Seahawks season is back — minus tailgates for now. Try these three great takeout options for stay-home game-day feasts.

See pygmy goats, eat scones, BBQ, fried food and more at the Washington State Fair’s Food-To-Go drive-thru.

Get in your garden this fall with these tips on how to grow your own garlic.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Movies and TV

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Fall in love again with “A Room with a View,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”

Books

Check out these audiobooks masterfully narrated by voices you may recognize, from Benedict Cumberbatch to Diane Keaton.

From gothic novels to light romance, here’s a list of fall book recommendations from our critic.

Arts

What’s perfect for a weekend where you should stay indoors? Visit one of Seattle’s many art museums and galleries. Some of are reopening in-person with new safety guidelines, while others are showing their exhibits online.

Listen to local Seattle artists, who’ve turned to their music to tell the stories of the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle’s fall arts scene looks different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out our preview of what to expect from the arts this year.

Fun with family