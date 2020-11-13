As coronavirus levels have recently reached an all-time high in Washington state, health officials have stressed the importance of limiting gatherings, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

But even while staying safe, there are still plenty of things you can do this weekend. Here’s a list to help you get started.

Eats and drinks

It may seem early, but you can already start planning your holiday meals. Find some inspiration from six readers who have shared with us their holiday recipes that have been passed down through generations— and the family stories behind them.

From a burger topped with Beecher’s mac-and-cheese to butter-rich Robuchon mashed potatoes, try these five comfort foods around the Seattle area.

Or if you’re looking to make your own comfort food at home, whip up this recipe for buttermilk cornbread.

Taste flaky empanadas, Oaxacan specialties, puffy pastries and more in Edmonds.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

If you’re still trying to figure out your Thanksgiving dinner plans, here’s a list of restaurants doing advance-order take out, or that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Books

Looking for some new crime fiction? Read these picks if you’re a fan of “Gone Girl” or stories with unreliable narrators.

If you typically do some of your holiday shopping at a Seattle-area independent bookstore, it’s time to start that shopping now. Here’s why.

Movies, TV and arts

Stream Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Wonderland” and “Ghost Variations,” and read critic Moira Macdonald’s review here.

Watch Seattle Opera’s specially online adapted version of “The Elixir of Love.”

Tune in to Shelter Fest Seattle, an online music festival that benefits local Black artists and restaurant owners.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Around town