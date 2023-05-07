By

Every single block in Seattle holds millions of stories — from the people who traverse and make homes on them, to the businesses that come and go from their storefronts over the years. Even the streetlights and graffiti, a broken link in the fence or an interesting mural might hold a story. 

This City Block tells the story of our city — past, present and future — one neighborhood at a time. Our third edition of the project features Rainier Beach, a tightly knit, rapidly changing South Seattle community of neighbors who lean on one another to fight for resources. For this edition, we explored the cherished green spaces, neighborhood hangouts, eateries and community leaders who make Rainier Beach unique.   

  

↓ EXPLORE RAINIER BEACH ↓
Teens from left to right: Denasia Gordon, 16, Amaya Brazil,15 ,Moniah Gabriel, 16, and Jocelyn McMillion, 14, from the The Youth Tap Ensemble from the Northwest Tap Connection perform at Be-er Sheva Park in Rainier Beach in Seattle on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The teens have been dancing around six years together. They practice three times a week for about two hours. “We are a racial, social justice oriented studio,” they say.

Rainier Beach residents create ‘galvanizing moment’ for the arts

The community-led efforts will showcase the rich cultural fabric of the neighborhood and create more opportunities for local youth.

Visitors cross the moon bridge at Kubota Garden in Seattle on April 12, 2023.

Attracting visitors to Kubota Garden is easy. Keeping the garden admission-free is tough

Staff, volunteers and neighbors who love Rainier Beach’s Kubota Garden work to maintain the free city landmark as it welcomes more visitors than ever before.

“When we first moved here all we heard was gun shots,” says Harry Kinoshita with his wife Pikake Kinoshita as they sit on a bench at Be-er Sheva Park in Rainier Beach in Seattle on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The couple moved here from Hawaii two years ago and never realized there was a beach. They said they heard gunfire and cars racing every single night, but its better now.

Link2Lake envisions a pulse for the heartbeat of Rainier Beach

With the saga to design and fund Be’er Sheva Park’s makeover complete, Link2Lake turns its attention to advocating for improvements on South Henderson Street.

The slide at Rainier Beach Pool is one of several high-end amenities at the top-notch city pool in South Seattle.

The city’s best aquatic facility is much more than just a pool. Here’s why

Rainier Beach Pool, the gem of the Seattle pool system, has a slide, a hot tub, classes and late-night teen swims. But swimmers say people make the pool great.

Robbie Moore leads a ballet class Tuesday afternoon at the Rainier Dance Center in Seattle, Washington on April 4, 2023.

An afternoon at Rainier Dance Center, where people become dancers

A longtime hub for dance and performing art in the neighborhood, Rainier Dance Center helps students “stand up on that stage and show who they are.”

“Pursuit of Knowledge,” Ray Jensen.

7 sculptures to see on a Rainier Beach walk

Take this art walk to see seven sculptures whose stories highlight the way each of the artists worked to tie their work to the land and community.

A rendering of the new Rainier Beach High School.

New high school will be ‘crown jewel’ of South End neighborhood

After nearly a decade of student petitions and demand, Rainier Beach is finally getting a new high school. Here’s what the building will offer students, staff and families.

1. The essay author, Jenn Smith, shares a selfie taken while volunteering with the apiary at the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands.

What moving to Rainier Beach taught me about community

A Seattle Times reporter specifically chose Rainier Beach when she moved to Seattle. Here’s what she’s learned while living there.

RAINIER BEACH- CREAMY CONE ICE CREAM SHOP – 072221 Ashanti Mayfield, 36, the owner of the Creamy Cone Cafe serves customers on Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Rainier Beach. The ice cream shop that recently opened this summer is run by three generations of Black women and offers a rotating selection of locally made ice cream.

6 restaurants that foster a sense of community in Rainier Beach

For our food writers, restaurants top all other neighborhood favorite places. In this installment of This City Block are six spots run by people who make Seattle’s Rainier Beach even better.

