Every single block in Seattle holds millions of stories — from the people who traverse and make homes on them, to the businesses that come and go from their storefronts over the years. Even the streetlights and graffiti, a broken link in the fence or an interesting mural might hold a story.

This City Block tells the story of our city — past, present and future — one neighborhood at a time. Our third edition of the project features Rainier Beach, a tightly knit, rapidly changing South Seattle community of neighbors who lean on one another to fight for resources. For this edition, we explored the cherished green spaces, neighborhood hangouts, eateries and community leaders who make Rainier Beach unique.