When Sharon Nyree Williams moved to Seattle in 2000, she wasn’t used to having to actively search for Black community. She had gone to a historically Black college and come from a largely Black community in North Carolina. But in Seattle, the Black community was much smaller.

So she looked where she knew she’d find it — she went to church. There, a local woman involved in theater directed her to the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute in the Central District.

It was exactly what she was looking for — a gathering place for Black folk.

This year, LHPAI marks its 50th anniversary as a community hub in the Central District, and on Saturday held a community celebration.

On any given day in those 50 years, if you walked the halls at LHPAI, you might have heard the Seattle Firefighters Bagpipe Brigade practicing in one room, while a meeting of arts leaders took place on the second floor and dancers practiced on the lawn outside. You might have passed by mourners at a memorial service or a dazzling wedding party or simply heard the hallways filled with greetings and spontaneous conversations as community members casually encountered each other.

Zola Mumford, founding curator of the Seattle Black Film Festival held at the institute every year, and a historian of the building, recalled such scenes vividly.

“A beehive of activity” is how she describes it. “There’s always something happening there.”

The institute would eventually become a monumental part of Williams’ life in Seattle. She worked as a contract product manager and stage manager at Langston for several years before becoming the executive director of the Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, one of the resident organizations at LHPAI that creates arts and community programming.

In March next year, Williams will end her 10-year career as the leader of CD Forum to pursue her own artistic endeavors.

In 50 years, the institute has seen many people come and go — across its stages, through its classes, and in and out of leadership positions. There’s also been a fair share of turbulence, with monumental feats, shaky transitions, and a community fighting to keep its gathering place alive.

Gentrification in the surrounding Central District threatened the center’s focus on Black community. A $3.4-million renovation in 2010 closed the facility’s doors for two years (though programming continued at other venues). There were public controversies, leadership tensions and abrupt resignations, and perhaps most notably, major shifts in the building’s management — going from oversight by Seattle Parks and Recreation to the city’s Office of Arts and Culture, and eventually to a partnership between the two city departments and LANGSTON, a nonprofit formed specifically to run things there.

In those same five decades, the majestic domed building has also seen great artists pass across its stages (including the likes of Gil Scott-Heron and Danny Glover), hundreds of Black Seattle youth grow up through its programs, holiday celebrations and free meal programs, all of this happening seemingly despite the institution’s growing pains and top-level troubles.

That’s what has remained as steady as the building’s own foundations — the community shows up and makes things happen.

Regardless of who has owned or controlled Langston Hughes over the years, “it does belong to the people; it is the people’s place,” said Williams. “We had to hold onto it and we had to fight.”

The last 50 years

Originally a Jewish synagogue, the building at 104 17th Ave. S. was bought by the city in 1969 using federal funds as part of the Model Cities program aiming to combat urban poverty. After renovations, the Yesler-Atlantic Community Center, later Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, was officially dedicated in July 1972. Managed by Seattle Parks and Recreation, the building was intended to serve as a community center for the Central District, providing classes, child care and enrichment.

Transforming and adapting to the needs of the community over the years, the space has hosted clothing drives, karate classes, theater productions, film festivals, African drumming groups, ballroom events, Ikebana flower arranging classes for what was once a large Japanese American community in the neighborhood, and more.

In the ‘70s, the space was home to a six-week “Disco Dance Lessons” class at a time when disco had young people across the country sporting shiny sparkling shirts and bell bottoms. In 1984, a summer break dancing class latched onto the hip-hop craze.

But some changes to the community have required a fight rather than an adaptation. Gentrification in the early 2000s saw the Black population in the Central District decline from 75% in the 1970s to 15% by 2020, launching conversations at LHPAI about possibly ending the center’s focus on Black community.

Community advisory groups pushed back, insisting that Black Seattleites would travel from Rainier Valley and other south-side neighborhoods where they’d primarily relocated after being pushed out.

The city listened.

“We literally had to sit at the table and say we’re going to hold onto this,” said Williams, who was part of the community advisory group. “Black people will come here and Black people will celebrate. So we need to keep this for them.”

In 2013, management of the facility was transferred from the city’s parks department to its Office of Arts and Culture, mirroring LHPAI’s increased focus on arts programming versus offerings like the child care and free meal programs that characterized the institute’s origins.

Although there was disagreement within the community about who should be in charge at the center, with some advocating for a nonprofit or community-based group to take over, there were obvious advantages to city control, namely funding.

“The city is used to serving the whole but for the city to have a space that’s specifically for the Black community, to serve [them], is monumental,” said Williams. “We can’t take that for granted, at all.”

Acting director of the Office of Arts and Culture and former executive director of LHPAI royal alley-barnes agrees.

“It was the public sector that said let’s get that facility for this community,” she said. “There is assurance and stability in the public ownership of a valuable, historic cultural edifice like this. The maintenance, the opening, the staffing, the ability to have major partnerships, to keep this legacy alive is public sector engagement. It’s Black community investment being honored financially by the city.”

In 2016, after community listening sessions, the city and parks department took a back seat and turned over the daily programming to LANGSTON, a nonprofit formed specifically to handle the programming at LHPAI. Meanwhile, the parks department owns the building, while the Office of Arts and Culture operates it.

The city has given LANGSTON 10 years from its founding to become self-sustaining; until then, the city provides about $400,000 annually to the nonprofit. After that, there will be renewed conversations about the financial relationship, according to a spokesperson for ARTS.

Tim Lennon, the executive director of LANGSTON since 2018, says the organization’s revenue has been largely variable over the past four years, due first to the initial focus on starting up programming, and then because of the pandemic.

He also says the many shifts and changes at the top level over the years are par for the course when the city is in charge.

“If you’re in a city-run facility, there’s going to be a lot of churn,” he said.

The same goes for criticisms the institute has faced over the years in terms of public controversies around budget discrepancies and leadership, he said.

In 2008 then-artistic director Jacqueline Moscou was escorted from the building after rising tensions between her and then-managing director Manuel Cawaling and accusations that she made offensive comments about Asian Americans. Moscou denied making such comments back in 2008 and could not be reached for comment at press time for this story. In 2012, amid the transition to management by the Office of Arts and Culture, the ARTS director abruptly resigned. And in 2013 the center came under the microscope when city budget records didn’t match up with the center’s revenue records.

“Any entity within Seattle government as public facing and focused on Black community [as LHPAI is] is going to face a high level of scrutiny,” said Lennon.

When asked about the challenges in Langston’s past, many of which happened after his time there, Steve Sneed, director of the LHPAI from 1989 to 2000 and co-host of the institute’s 50th anniversary party Saturday, said a good experience with the art is what matters to audiences.

“Any institution that lasts for 50 years is going to have some challenges, and yet it’s beloved by the community,” he said. “They know they can come there and be in a place where Black folks are able to be who they are and be represented. … In the end of it all, the culture and art is what matters, and that’s why it’s still there.”

Lately, however, Jerry Large, a former Seattle Times columnist and lifelong Seattleite, says the pandemic and gentrification have taken a toll.

“I miss it. It’s still here, but just like a lot of other things, it’s not accessible to all of us as it once was,” said Large. “One of the things I liked about it was that you’d run into lots of people and say hi while you’re waiting for something to start or after, while discussing it with people. With people having dispersed all over the county and outside the city, you run into fewer people.”

So, after persevering through gentrification, controversies, management transitions, and a pandemic, what’s next for the center?

LHPAI leaders and community members alike hope fresh programs will help heal some of the scars from those battles.

After the “tidal wave of gentrification” that pushed many out of the neighborhood, Lennon says, “we need programming that gets them to come back here.”

Compounded by the pandemic, gentrification has made it “harder and harder for Black artists to stay in this community,” he says. “We need to support culture workers.”

“In some ways, it’s the same thing we’ve always needed,” said Lennon. “We need places to gather … Places for and by Black folk are few and far between.”

“Like my grandmother says, you have to be down before you can get up,” said Williams. “Right now, we have to get up.”

The next 50 years

Williams, Mumford, Lennon and others hope to see the institute go into the next 50 years with the same buzzing activity that Mumford recalls from the center’s earlier days.

So do others who gathered to celebrate Langston’s anniversary Saturday — more than 100 longtime friends, colleagues and neighbors. They danced their way to each other to the tunes of DJ Yaddy and friendly “Hey! How are you?” greetings, laughing and reminiscing on 50 very full years — and shouting, in hopeful unison, for 50 more.

Attendee Tanita Terry said her three daughters participated in the Teen Summer Musical several times over the span of 10 years, and that the youth theater program, which typically performs at Langston, helped them grow into who they are.

“It definitely gave them a lot of confidence,” she said. “They’re self-assured, well spoken, courageous and they love the arts.”

Cedric Dennard accepted an honor on behalf of his father, Tee Dennard, former artistic director of Seattle’s first Black theater, Black Arts/West.

“Black Arts/West was one of the platforms for African Americans to display their skills and artistic abilities, and he was one of the ones who started it,” Cedric Dennard said. “It means a lot to him.”

Kibibi Monie was also honored at the celebration and introduced with a standing ovation. A longtime fixture at Langston and in Seattle arts for her writing, acting and directing, Monie is also the executive director of Nu Black Arts West Theatre. Langston, she said, has kept her centered, with community as her priority.

“It has tied the community together for 50 years,” she said. “It’s home to me.”

Even as LHPAI changes and endures new challenges, the institution’s history as an entity embedded in Black art, culture and community is a strong memory that still draws Black Seattleites to its doors as the Central District continues its tug of war with gentrification.

When Kristina Clark began looking for a location for her new Central District bookstore, Loving Room, she immediately looked to LHPAI, considering renting space there.

Although she eventually settled on a location at 20th Avenue in the Central District, she says the institute “is utterly foundational to who I am as a person and as a Black person here in Seattle.

“I would say there is a level of reverence, reverberation and just deep, deep welcome and meaning for many, many Black people in Seattle,” she said. “Langston has been a hub and a home for many generations of not just Black artists but Black folks here in the community and has been a vibrant activated space that has launched many of us to different trajectories.”