Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, but arguably the real winner of the day was Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator showed up to the historical event in a bulky coat, medical mask and mittens, giving off what could best be described as, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” or “This could’ve been an email” energy. (It’s also worth noting that Sanders is wearing the same coat featured in another widespread meme that he was in.)

Photos of Sanders at the Inauguration blew up on Twitter and Instagram, launching an avalanche of memes, photoshopping him into everything from scenes in “Twilight” to the command seat of the USS Enterprise.

Some locals got in on the fun too, here are some of our favorites.

Hood Famous Bakeshop hints that maybe Bernie brought some special secrets to the Inauguration….

Upon closer inspection pic.twitter.com/KpiamBWqyx — Hood Famous Bakeshop (@hoodfamousBS) January 20, 2021

Sound Transit has some ideas for what makes the perfect “waiting for the light rail” style.

Timeless style for essential trips. pic.twitter.com/nGUYNoiqWd — Sound Transit #MaskUpWA – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) January 20, 2021

Climate Pledge Arena conveying how we all feel about having to wait for the Seattle Kraken season to start.

us waiting for the @SeattleKraken rink to be finished pic.twitter.com/xcLFqm5CKV — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) January 21, 2021

Bernie even found time to “sit” courtside with Seattle sports royalty Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.

Ethan Stowell restaurants wants everyone to know you don’t have to worry about bringing your own mittens, now that their dining is equipped with outdoor heaters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Stowell Restaurants (@esrseattle)

Hama Hama Oysters on the other hand is hoping you’ll bundle up before you stop by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hama Hama Company (@hamahamaoysters)

L’Oursin got a real 2-in-1 meme, with a quick reminder to make reservations ahead of time.

Bernie was also “spotted” waiting with some statues in Fremont.

Rick Steves even took Bernie along on a trip to Italy.