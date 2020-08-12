Editor’s Note: Welcome to Seattle Dating Scene, featuring readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle.
For our next feature, follow this prompt: Need some advice on dating or relationships? Send in your questions to be answered by our columnist Marina Resto, who runs the lively @Dating_in_Seattle Instagram account.
By Thursday, Aug. 20, please email your submissions to: dating@seattletimes.com or submit them via Instagram direct message to @dating_in_seattle, and they may be answered by Seattle Times dating expert Marina Resto in a future edition of The Mix.
__________________________________________________________________________
Dating Question of the Month
We asked readers to tell us: “What’s something your significant other does that other people find annoying/gross/weird, but that you find endearing?”
Here’s what people said.
Answers have been edited for spelling and clarity.
“My engineer husband is a home handyman extraordinaire. Our neighbors are probably annoyed by the noise that he makes doing weekend projects when they are trying to relax, but I appreciate the love and care that he takes to make our house a home. “
“He’s awful at texting/responding, but he’s the most attentive human ever in person!”
“He lets me pick at his zits and blemishes.”
“She pretends she can’t hear someone when they say something rude/mean.”
“He’s literally always naked at home, never clothed!”
“He has an old-timey mustache that he curls at the end and I love it!”
“He licks my nose.”
“She sings things instead of just saying them, people find it annoying but I think it’s hilarious and fun. I’ll join in randomly as backup.”
“He’s a sap! A lot of people think he’s a mushy guy. I love it.”
“He talks veryyyy slowlyyyy. It balances out how fast I talk!”
“I don’t have a significant other … that’s why I follow this.”
“My girlfriend leaves strands of her hair on the walls of the shower — most of the time she cleans it up after — and I think it’s cool. I’ve never had long hair so it never occurred to me that it was a thing you could do.”
“She still can’t have her food touch on her plate. It’s like she’s a little kid. I think it’s adorable.”
“Goes to sleep with a toy stuffed/plush giraffe. And a toy stuffed/plush octopus. (My wife — something she never disclosed before marriage, of course.)”
“She falls asleep on the light rail.”
Here’s the monthly “Seattle Dating Scene” lineup:
- First week: “Dating Question of the Month” — Readers respond to a dating-related question we’ve posed.
- Second week: “Happy Anniversary, Tell Us Your Story” — Have an anniversary coming up this month? In under 500 words, tell us how you met your significant other, and send in your story and a photo.
- Third week: “Best Date/Worst Date” — In under 250 words, tell us an anecdote from the best or worst date you’ve been on.
- Fourth week: “Ask Marina” — Marina Resto, who runs the lively @Dating_in_Seattle Instagram account, answers reader questions about dating — or finds a special guest to answer the ones she can’t!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.