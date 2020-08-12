By
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Seattle Dating Scene, featuring readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle.

For our next feature, follow this promptNeed some advice on dating or relationships? Send in your questions to be answered by our columnist Marina Resto, who runs the lively @Dating_in_Seattle Instagram account.

By Thursday, Aug. 20, please email your submissions to: dating@seattletimes.com or submit them via Instagram direct message to @dating_in_seattle, and they may be answered by Seattle Times dating expert Marina Resto in a future edition of The Mix.

Dating Question of the Month

We asked readers to tell us:  “What’s something your significant other does that other people find annoying/gross/weird, but that you find endearing?”  

Here’s what people said.

Answers have been edited for spelling and clarity.

“My engineer husband is a home handyman extraordinaire. Our neighbors are probably annoyed by the noise that he makes doing weekend projects when they are trying to relax, but I appreciate the love and care that he takes to make our house a home. “

“He’s awful at texting/responding, but he’s the most attentive human ever in person!”

“He lets me pick at his zits and blemishes.”

“She pretends she can’t hear someone when they say something rude/mean.”

“He’s literally always naked at home, never clothed!”

“He has an old-timey mustache that he curls at the end and I love it!”

“He licks my nose.”

“She sings things instead of just saying them, people find it annoying but I think it’s hilarious and fun. I’ll join in randomly as backup.”

“He’s a sap! A lot of people think he’s a mushy guy. I love it.”

“He talks veryyyy slowlyyyy. It balances out how fast I talk!”

“I don’t have a significant other … that’s why I follow this.”

“My girlfriend leaves strands of her hair on the walls of the shower — most of the time she cleans it up after — and I think it’s cool. I’ve never had long hair so it never occurred to me that it was a thing you could do.”

“She still can’t have her food touch on her plate. It’s like she’s a little kid. I think it’s adorable.”

“Goes to sleep with a toy stuffed/plush giraffe. And a toy stuffed/plush octopus. (My wife — something she never disclosed before marriage, of course.)”

“She falls asleep on the light rail.”

Here’s the monthly “Seattle Dating Scene” lineup:

  • First week: “Dating Question of the Month” — Readers respond to a dating-related question we’ve posed.
  • Second week: “Happy Anniversary, Tell Us Your Story” — Have an anniversary coming up this month? In under 500 words, tell us how you met your significant other, and send in your story and a photo.
  • Third week: “Best Date/Worst Date” — In under 250 words, tell us an anecdote from the best or worst date you’ve been on.
  • Fourth week: “Ask Marina” — Marina Resto, who runs the lively @Dating_in_Seattle Instagram account, answers reader questions about dating — or finds a special guest to answer the ones she can’t!
Marina Resto Marina Resto is a freelance writer for The Seattle Times, and a side-hustle Cupid. Slide into her Instagram DM's here: @dating_in_seattle.
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

