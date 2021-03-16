Seattle Dating Scene features readers’ thoughts and stories about what it’s like to date in Seattle.

For our next feature, follow this prompt:

With the more expansive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, how will that affect your dating habits (people you’re willing to meet, favorite date spots you’d like to return to, etc.)?

By Thursday, March 25, please email your submissions to dating@seattletimes.com or submit them via Instagram direct message to @dating_in_seattle, and they may be printed in a future edition of The Mix.

_________________________________________________________________________

Best Date/Worst Date

In this special edition of Best Date/Worst Date, we share some of the best and worst dates readers have been on, in addition to some of the best and worst dating advice they’ve ever gotten. Here’s what they said.

DODGED BULLET: “Whenever I think of worst dates, I think of the one I said ‘no thank you’ to. It was an invitation to shoot rats at the garbage dump. Sixty-nine years later, I am still happy that I turned that one down.”

— Farrell

BEST: “It was 1968 and I was a senior in high school. Senior prom was coming up, and I was without a steady guy or a date. I remembered a nice guy I knew from math class who had already graduated the year before. I called him and shyly asked if he would be willing to be my date for the prom, and he readily agreed. He told me the dinner spot would be a surprise, and was it ever! In my brocade prom dress and he in a dinner jacket, we boarded a plane in San Diego and took the 25-minute flight to Los Angeles International Airport. We had dinner in the airport’s revolving restaurant, and then flew back down to San Diego for the dance and afterprom in a local hotel. Later the next day, a gorgeous floral arrangement arrived — it was from my date, thanking ME for the wonderful evening! We dated the rest of the summer, then parted as friends as I went out of state to college. Definitely the best date ever!”

Advertising

— Donna

STRANGE: “It was 1965. Friends arranged a blind date for my 18th birthday. It was my first-ever date. Larry was a nice boy, a sailor, possibly on his way to Vietnam. He was a long way from home. We watched a Billy Graham film with my friends and their dates. He gave me a Bible with my name embossed on the cover. As we said good night, he asked for a second date.

Our second date was dinner at a modest restaurant. As we neared the end of the meal, he asked me to marry him! I was so stunned, I didn’t know what to say. He asked me to keep the sweet little wedding rings and give him my answer on our next date. When I got home in a panic, I woke my mom. She asked if I wanted to marry Larry. When I said, ‘Mom, I’m only 18! No, I don’t want to marry anyone, especially a boy I barely know,’ she said I needed to give the boy back his rings, so there was a third date. When I returned the rings he cried.

If I had been older and wiser I might have offered to write to him but that didn’t happen. I just felt relieved.”

— Rebecca

Best advice

“How someone treats you when you’re in need — whether dealing with death, loss of a job, after running a marathon, or if you’re just hangry — can say a lot about a person and how they will treat you in the long run.”

— David

“Classic advice: If they wanted to, they would. This saved me a lot of time and confusion, as I used to sit around [waiting] for people only partially into me. This doesn’t mean you should expect them to read your mind, but more like, if they wanted to date you, they would put in the effort. Communication is the key, and the right person won’t confuse you!”

— Amy

“Live together before you get married. Living with anyone will test your boundaries and your relationship with that person. If you find you can’t live with one another, you definitely shouldn’t marry.”

Advertising

— Sam

“Trust the process; don’t date by a checklist. It feels so appropriate right now as we’re doing Zoom dates and they feel like miniature job interviews. It’s stressful.”

— Brad

Worst advice

“The worst advice I got was when I wasn’t even divorced yet and someone told me to get on Tinder. I didn’t know what it was. I definitely should have waited until I had healed more from my divorce before giving dating a try. And Tinder is always an illuminating experience.”

— Meredith

“Worst advice I ever received was this: If you’re allergic to their pet, it’s not worth pursuing. Say that to my wife …”

— Morgan

“‘Don’t always message them first, you’ll seem too eager.’ Honestly, this advice is really bad. Just be yourself and message them when you want to. If they are into you, they won’t care.”

— Charlie

“A lot of people say to look for a spark when they first meet. I don’t agree with that. I met my partner, and we had lots in common, he was kind and respectful and made a big effort. Each time I saw him I wanted to know more. Slow and steady built the spark we still have now.”

— Laura

Here’s the monthly “Seattle Dating Scene” lineup: