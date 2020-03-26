Did the videos of Italians, under lockdown, singing and making music on their balconies warm your heart? Or, closer to home, neighbors in Kirkland playing musical instruments from their yards?

Now Seattle is planning something similar. Members of Seattle’s cultural community, along with the city’s Office of Arts & Culture, are encouraging residents to open windows, go to their balconies, yards or porches at 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, March 26, to make joyful noise (clapping, singing, raising their voices, banging pots and pans, playing instruments, etc.) in appreciation of health care and other workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are doing this to celebrate the front lines, which include grocery store workers, supply chain specialists, janitors, Fire, Police, nurses and doctors and health care workers, sanitary workers, and so many more,” the Office of Arts & Culture says in a news release. “We’d also like to bring some cheer to these dreary days in Seattle.”

Seattleites are asked to take a picture or make a video and post it to social media with the hashtags #MakeAJoyfulNoise and #SeattleTogether.