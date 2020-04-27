Editor’s note: This is one in a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times. Have a story we should tell? Send it via email to newstips@seattletimes.com with the subject “Stepping Up.”

•

Sketched April 14, 2020

Teenagers are also stepping up to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dylan and Eva Stepherson, siblings who attend Garfield High School, have launched Care-19, a service providing care packages for vulnerable people isolated by the stay-home orders.

The items in each care package are either donated or purchased through their own fundraising efforts. They include essential health supplies such as face masks and gloves, basic food items like oatmeal and noodles, and a few treats like chocolate dipped nuts from favorite local purveyor Skinny Dipped Almonds.

The kindhearted siblings recently delivered their first 100 care packages to Langdon and Anne Simmons Senior Apartments on Third Avenue. The senior living residence is managed by Plymouth Housing, a local nonprofit dedicated to eliminating homelessness.

Given the positive response from everyone who has supported their initiative so far, Dylan said they are already preparing their next delivery. “We are now planning to provide CARE-19 to more than 300 people over the next couple of weeks!”

