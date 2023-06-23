While at the Pride parade this weekend, parade spectators will likely spot countless rainbow-striped flags flying proudly overhead as parade participants march up Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle. Among those rainbows, you’ll likely see a multitude of other flags billowing in the streets as the parade makes its way to the Space Needle for PrideFest.

Here’s a guide to 12 of the flags you’re most likely to spot:

1. The “classic” rainbow pride flag

The rainbow pride flag has become synonymous with “gay pride” around the world. Most LGBTQ+ identity groups each have their own flag (or multiple), but the all-encompassing rainbow flag designed by Gilbert Baker, Lynn Segerblom, James McNamara and other San Francisco activists in 1978 is largely seen as the flag uniting all nonheterosexual and gender-diverse communities.

Each color has a meaning — red represents life; orange, healing; yellow, sunlight; green, nature; indigo, serenity; and violet, spirit. The original rainbow flag design also included two additional colors: hot pink to represent sex and turquoise to represent magic and art. But why the rainbow?

“I knew right away that the rainbow would be the perfect fit for us because it expressed our diversity [in] our gender, our race, our ages, and all the ways we are different and yet connected,” Baker told NBC News in 2017. “And then using something from nature, taking the rainbow, one of the most beautiful, magical, spiritual parts of nature, and making that a symbol for our sexuality.”

Unsurprisingly since 1978, social and scientific understandings of sexuality and gender have expanded; new flags have emerged, new names have been given to identities and expressions that have long existed in the shadow of heteronormativity and the male-female gender binary.

2. The progress pride flag

In 2018, designer Daniel Quasar created his own spin on the Philadelphia pride flag, which added black and brown horizontal stripes to the rainbow flag to respond to racial discrimination in the LGBTQ+ community. In Quasar’s version, above, he adds light blue, light pink and white (the colors of the transgender Pride flag) to an arrow of black and brown chevron stripes that point forward through the traditional rainbow.

3. The lesbian pride flag

There have been various lesbian pride flags over the years. Today, the orange-and-pink horizontally striped flag — also sometimes shown with only pink stripes — is one of the most popular designs, created by Tumblr blogger Emily Gwen in 2018, according to LGBTQ+ rights nonprofit Outright International.

The dark orange signifies gender nonconformity and independence; light orange, community; white, unique relationships to womanhood; pink, serenity and peace; dusty pink, love and sex; and dark rose, femininity.

4. The bisexual pride flag

With three horizontal stripes, the bisexual pride flag’s upper pink stripe represents attraction to the same sex, the lower blue stripe attraction to the opposite sex. The middle purple stripe, the resulting “overlap” of the other colors, represents attraction to all genders.

5. The transgender pride flag

Designed by American transgender activist Monica Helms in 1999, the transgender pride flag’s light blue, light pink and white stripes represent anyone who identifies with a gender other than the one assigned to them at birth. The central white stripe is meant to represent people who are intersex, transitioning or consider themselves an undefined gender.

6. The genderqueer pride flag

Created in 2011 by Marilyn Roxie, the genderqueer pride flag could be considered the original nonbinary Pride flag by some because genderqueer and nonbinary identities may overlap. Both terms identify a gender expression not typical for one’s gender assigned at birth. Many genderqueer individuals fly this flag alongside the nonbinary flag.

7. The intersex pride flag

Designed by Morgan Carpenter of Intersex Human Rights Australia, this flag uses yellow and purple, both considered gender-neutral colors for children. A lone circle is centered in the flag and symbolizes wholeness and completeness.

“Intersex” is a sex assigned at birth to someone born with reproductive or sexual anatomy or chromosomes that don’t align with the binary, male-female understanding of sex. Roughly 1.7% of the world population is intersex.

8. The asexual pride flag

Asexuality includes a spectrum of people who experience little to no sexual desire. On this flag, the black stripe represents asexuality, the gray stripe the gray area between sexual and asexual, the white stripe sexuality, and the purple stripe community for all on the spectrum.

9. The agender pride flag

Agender refers to people who don’t identify with a particular gender identity. This flag was created in 2014 by Salem X, according to nonprofit Outright International.

The black and white stripes represent an absence of gender, the gray stripe represents semi-genderlessness and the central green stripe represents nonbinary genders.

10. The nonbinary pride flag

Created by Kye Rowan in 2014, the nonbinary pride flag uses yellow to signify genders that exist beyond the male-female binary; white and purple to represent people who identify with all genders, including female and male; and black for people who identify as having no gender.

11. The genderfluid pride flag

Created by JJ Poole in 2012, the genderfluid pride flag represents people who have a gender identity that is flexible, meaning that a person may present as different genders at various times, depending on what feels right at a particular time.

12. The pansexual pride flag

The pansexual pride flag’s design emerged online in the early 2010s. It set itself apart from the bisexual Pride flag by using a pink stripe for attraction to women, blue stripe for attraction to men and a yellow stripe for attraction to all other gender expressions, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Your key to Pride lingo

So you know what LGBTQ+ stands for and what some of the new stripes on the rainbow Pride flag represent. But what about if you heard a couple described as “cishet” or “poly,” or were told to meet your new friends on “the Hill”?

We have some answers for you, below, in our Pride glossary:

#

2-SPIRIT or “Two Spirit” is a modern umbrella term reserved for Indigenous people to refer to themselves or members of their communities. “Two spirit” describes a sacred, nonbinary gender that exists in many different tribes across North America.

A

Agender is a gender identity that can describe people without gender.

Ally can refer to a straight and/or cisgender person who supports the entire LGBTQ+ community.

AMAB is an acronym for anyone assigned male at birth.

AFAB is an acronym for anyone assigned female at birth.

Androgynous/“Andro” is a gender expression that has elements of both masculinity and femininity.

Aromantic is a romantic orientation spectrum of people who experience very little or sometimes no romantic attraction to anyone.

Asexual or “ace” is a sexuality spectrum of people who experience little to no sexual attraction to anyone.

B

Bisexual — a person who has emotional, romantic or sexual attraction for a person of more than one gender.

“Butch” or “masc” are masculine ways to present one’s gender.

C

Capitol Hill (also controversially referred to as “Cap Hill” or “the Hill” by some city residents) is Seattle’s historically gay neighborhood and arts district, 1 mile east of downtown. (Pro tip: Parking will be a nightmare during Pride. Plan a ride, walk from downtown or take light rail to Capitol Hill Station, streetcar to Capitol Hill Station or Metro bus lines 49, 43, 8, 10, 11 or 60.)

Cisgender or “cis” refers to any person of any sexual orientation whose current gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth. For example, a cisgender male was assigned male at birth (AMAB).

Coming out or “coming out of the closet” is a metaphorical phrase that refers to when someone has decided to be open about their sexuality or gender expression. If you’re “in the closet,” you have decided not to openly share how you truly identify. (Note: “Coming out” should be a thing to be celebrated! Deciding not to come out due to concerns for your physical and/or social safety, job security and relationships is also a valid choice that does not negate your identity.)

The Cuff is a popular gay nightclub located at 1533 13th Ave. in Seattle.

D

Drag is an art form in which performers of all gender identities and expressions traditionally wear makeup, outfits and wigs to perform exaggerated versions of gender and impersonation, often for entertainment value. Drag is for everyone. Drag is not dangerous.

Drag King typically refers to a drag artist who performs as a male persona, including dressing in masculine clothes.

Drag Queen typically refers to a drag artist who performs as a female persona, including dressing in feminine clothes.

E

The Eagle is Seattle’s oldest “leather bar,” located at 314 E. Pike St.

F

FTM is an acronym for “female to male.” An abbreviation for transgender men who were assigned female at birth.

“Femme” is a feminine way to present gender.

G

Gay is a sexual orientation traditionally defined as men being attracted to men, and sometimes more broadly being attracted to the same biological sex as yourself. Some new generations of LGBTQ+ are adopting “gay” as being synonymous with queer, LGBTQ+ or “not straight.”

Gender or Gender Identity refers to the social and cultural tools we have long used to tell people how we’d like our identity to be understood. Those tools can include clothes, hairstyles, makeup and how we decide to build muscle. It does not refer to the sex we were assigned at birth.

Genderqueer refers to a person who doesn’t subscribe to binary gender norms.

Gender Dysphoria is a feeling of discomfort or distress some transgender people feel regarding a disconnection between gender and sex in the body.

H

Heterosexual is a sexual orientation defined as being attracted to a different gender than your own. Now that space is allowed for more than two gender expressions, “hetero” and “cishet” are shorthand for a “cisgender/heterosexual” couple or individual.

Heteronormativity is the bias or tendency to assume everyone is heterosexual. This also applies to the belief that feminine people must pair with masculine people.

Homophobia is a general term for any and all negative attitudes toward LGBTQ+ communities.

I

Indigiqueer: An intersectional identity of both Indigenous and LGBTQ+.

Intersex is not a gender expression or sexual orientation but a biological sex assigned at birth to someone born with reproductive or sexual anatomy or chromosomes that don’t align with the binary understanding of sex. Intersex people may consider themselves male, female or any other gender identity.

L

Leather Daddy refers to a strong, masculine person who wears leather and participates in the queer leather community.

LGBTQIA2s+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, Asexual and 2Spirit and + is for the genders beyond that.

M

MTF is an acronym for “male to female.” The abbreviation is used to refer to transgender women who were assigned male at birth.

N

Neighbors is one of Seattle’s biggest gay bars and nightclubs located at 1509 E. Broadway.

P

Passing can be a controversial term that is used to indicate whether an LGBTQ+-identifying person would come across as heterosexual and/or cisgender in a social setting.

Polyamory/“Poly” is a romantic practice of having ethical, consensual and honest nonmonogamous relationships. Relationships may include multiple partners, primary vs. secondary partners, and balanced partnerships.

Pronouns are a part of the grammatical language we use to identify a person apart from their name. They can include he/him/his, she/her/hers and they/them/their, along with neopronouns like zie, zim and zir. Someone’s pronouns should never be assumed and can be learned by politely asking, “What are your pronouns?”

Q

QTBIPOC/QTPOC/QPOC are acronyms for Queer and/or Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, Queer and/or Trans Person of Color, or Queer Person of Color.

Queer comes from an antiquated way of saying something is strange or different. In the English-speaking world, the term was used as a derogatory slur for homosexuality and perceived sexual deviancy until the beginning of the gay rights movement in the 1970s when groups like Queer Nation felt they could reclaim the word with pride. In many communities today, “queer” has been reclaimed to refer to someone who identifies as LGBTQ+.

Queer/Bar is a popular LGBTQ+ bar and performance space with nightly drag and gogo performances. Located on Capitol Hill at 1518 11th Ave.

W

The Wildrose is Seattle’s only lesbian bar and one of the oldest lesbian bars on the West Coast. Located on Capitol Hill at 1021 E. Pike St.