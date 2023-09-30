The Seattle Chinese Post is expected to resume publishing articles online Oct. 5 after the newspaper’s owner, Assunta Ng, donated it to the Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC), a nonprofit providing cultural services and programs to Tacoma’s Asian communities.

Under the nonprofit’s leadership, the news outlet will cover news across Washington, including Seattle, Tacoma and other areas within King and Pierce counties.

The Seattle Chinese Post shut down entirely in January while the Northwest Asian Weekly, its sister publication, continued publishing online. At the time of that announcement, Ng attributed the changes to concerns about the print newspaper industry and wanting to care for a family member.

Ng founded The Seattle Chinese Post in 1982. Over 40 years, the paper covered a range of politics, local issues and cultural events focused on Seattle’s Asian American communities. Now, the newspaper will return digitally under APCC with three of its former contributors, Northwest Asian Weekly reported.

In a statement to Northwest Asian Weekly, APCC executive director Faaluaina (Lua) Pritchard, said she looks forward to carrying on the legacy of Ng, who provided “this service to the Chinese people of Washington state for so many years.”

“I feel very good and excited about it because Lua has a great vision,” Ng told the Northwest Asian Weekly, adding that its reemergence will be like a “Washington Chinese Post.”

Northwest Asian Weekly will no longer be affiliated with the online version of the Seattle Chinese Post.

For many community members, the return of the Seattle Chinese Post will fill a void for Chinese-speakers seeking culturally-relevant news stories. Many residents turned to the newspaper for its cultural-specific news, including coverage of events like the Moon Festival, updates on Chinese language in schools or local celebrations in the Chinatown-International District, said Betty Lau, a board member of the Chong Wa Benevolent Association and co-founder of Transit Equity for All.

“An in-language news media also fills the cultural gap,” Lau said. “What’s important to one community may not be important to a broader English-speaking audience. … The closure of the SCP had a huge impact in cutting off cultural news and events to those who are literate in Chinese but not so much in English.”

When the newspaper shuttered earlier this year, the Seniors in Action Foundation, a neighborhood nonprofit dedicated to helping older Asian adults, began handing out physical newsletters to bridge the gap in services for those who don’t have internet access or aren’t comfortable reading news on a computer or smart device.

“Since the Seattle Chinese Post stopped, a lot of seniors were devastated,” said PeiYi Cheng, a volunteer at Seniors in Action Foundation and former Seattle Chinese Times reporter. “We heard the cries.”

Advocates Lau and Mei-Jui Lin of the Chong Wa Benevolent Association applauded the paper’s return but worried that having an online-only news outlet could continue exacerbating digital inequities for older adults.

“It’s good to see them back,” Lin said. “It helped a lot of local Chinese [residents] get to know what’s going on outside of this community … but on the other hand we do need to have a real paper [for] a lot of seniors and immigrants.”

Pritchard of Asia Pacific Cultural Center could not be reached Friday to comment on whether The Seattle Chinese Post would resume print publication in the future.