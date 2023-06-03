It’s hard to forget your first Pride. Going can bring up a flood of emotions, whether you’re LGBTQ+ or an ally — joy, affirmation, freedom, even grief. These festivals, parades and gatherings also create spaces to celebrate the community connections we’ve built, as well as honor LGBTQ+ history and the loved ones whose memories we carry with us.

On the 49th anniversary of Seattle Pride, we reached out to prominent Seattle area LGBTQ+ artists, performers, chefs and leaders and asked them what still sticks with them today from their own first Pride experiences. — Ana Sofia Knauf, assistant features editor

Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey, he/him

Owners of Frelard Tamales

“Our first Pride was in Seattle in 2014 before we ever came out to our friends and families as gay. It was inspiring to see both young and older queer members of the community participate in Pride because it showed how the LGBTQA+ movement has brought people together with the intention to elevate, center and celebrate the community. It also demonstrated to us that there are still plenty of reasons to march, protest and speak out against homophobia, transphobia and all the challenges we currently face as a LGBTQA+ community. We remember happy people including families who were bringing their younger children to experience Pride. I remember queer folk happy in celebration and in community.” — Jackie Varriano, food writer

D’Monica Leone, they/them/he/him

Drag artist and entertainer

“My first Pride was in 2009, I was about 18 and I attended the Seattle Pride Parade and PrideFest at Seattle Center. It was a little bit of a culture shock. I grew up with a very sheltered childhood and so, seeing people with crazy colored hair and glitter all over their bodies … just seeing people really liberated and freely expressing themselves … was something I was very unfamiliar with. … I can definitely tell there was more that I needed to educate myself on. I left with more curiosity of what queer culture was and what it is to be queer. Now, I’m a performer and I get to actually be a part of these events. It helps me really see what it takes to bring all this together. It’s really important for folks to see that representation in their community and also to know that they can freely express themselves amongst their queer peers.” — Tat Bellamy-Walker, communities reporter

Storme Webber, she/her

Two spirit Sugpiaq/Black poet and interdisciplinary artist

“I lost my foster mother, [prominent lesbian activist] Shan Ottey, and my longtime friend Patrick Haggerty [Washington’s pioneering gay country singer] last year; they were both at the first [Seattle] Pride [in 1974], along with my godmother [singer and guitarist] Sue Isaacs. I was not at that first-ever event, as I was already in foster care. My mother was likely there as well. I grew up in pre-Pride, pre-Stonewall gay culture. I came out [in 1975] at age 16, as my mother had done in the 1950s. As a teen in foster care, I ran with others who were also queer though we didn’t use that term. My world was queer. Pride hit me differently, it met me where I was already planted. In 1977, I was the first LGBTQ Lakeside student to take my girlfriend to the prom. Maybe that’s why I don’t remember my first Pride. I lived it every day.” — Margo Vansynghel, arts economy reporter

Chong the Nomad, she/her

Musician

“2017 was my first pride. … Although I had moved out of my conservative parent’s house in 2015, I wasn’t able to go to Pride for two years. To make sure I could afford my apartment that first summer, I decided to work extra hours as a busser, and would watch a lot of people walk back and forth from Capitol Hill to downtown. It was tough. The next year my girlfriend at the time was worried (rightfully) about the Pulse shooting that happened that month. I picked up shifts at that same restaurant and watched people from the windows, again. That’s what made my experience in 2017 so special, although it was brief.

Advertising

I went to the middle of downtown, bought a pride flag (that’s still hanging from a shelf in my office to this day) and watched the parade. I was with my sisters at that Pride, and I’m very grateful for that. It was like 89 degrees and I could only be at the parade for an hour or two, but I was just excited to be in the middle of it all. That was the first summer that I truly felt that I could embrace my queerness in the city, also the summer that I started doing music professionally. Not much happened at that first Pride other than watching the parade and dancing a little but it’s definitely stuck with me.

Since then, I’ve had more livelier Pride weeks, but that first one is definitely special. Also, looking through my pictures on my phone just now I’m realizing that my first experience was so brief because I had to work a shift at that very same restaurant! I clocked in that night with a rainbow slap bracelet, a temporary rainbow tattoo on my cheek and much higher spirits than the last two years.” — Michael Rietmulder, music writer

Diana Dupuis, she/her

Director of Washington State Parks

“I was a theater major in college and active in the local theater scene in Indianapolis. I had lost a few friends to AIDS and the scars of the epidemic were everywhere. Sometime around 1989-1991 I attended my first Pride in Indy. Pride was a celebration of life and beauty and happiness. To feel that joy and love from the gay community, when the world was so dark, was uplifting and the very definition of resilience. I think for the first time in my young life I really experienced what it meant to live.” — Gregory Scruggs, outdoors reporter

Gaysha Starr, she/her

Seattle drag artist, entertainer and LGBTQ+ activist

“My first Pride was 30 years ago in June 1993 when the Pride parade was down Broadway. I was still newly out in the community. So I didn’t know very much about the [LGBTQ+] organizations, bars and businesses. All I knew back then was Capitol Hill was pretty much the gay neighborhood. I ended up marching with POCAAN (People of Color Against AIDS Network). It was incredibly gorgeous [outside] and it was the first time … where I had seen so many people gather. It was more liberating than it was overwhelming. It was definitely not as long of a parade route as it is now. So, it still had a sense of intimacy and community. It was like going to Disneyland for the first time. There were just so many different kinds of people that I had not been exposed to or seen. I’m glad I was able to have those years on Capitol Hill.” — Tat Bellamy-Walker

June Apollo Johns, they/them

Actor

“I moved to Seattle in 2012, but I didn’t go to Pride until 2015. I think a lot of that comes from my very religious, sheltered childhood. I first started to understand myself as a queer person a few years prior. At the time, I was friends with a whole family of drag queens and we entered the very first Art Haus [drag competition] at Kremwerk. Our family won and we got to go on the Kremwerk float in the parade. I remember the absolute joy that permeated the entire day. It was hot and people were tired and hungover, but everyone was so joyful!” — Rachel Gallaher, contributor to The Seattle Times

Katrina Carrasco, she/her

Author

“[My first Pride] was in 2017. The first celebration I went to was in Bellingham. I came out late in life, so I was already in my 30s and it was a big deal to finally go to Pride and feel like I belonged there. It felt awesome [to be there]. That first Pride I was there with the first woman I dated. [I’m] still working on that experience in terms of, I could have gone to Pride whenever, but I felt like I couldn’t, so it felt like the first time I had permission to be there in some ways. [Being at that first Pride] really felt like being with community. It was pretty small but very cute. It was a very welcoming, fun atmosphere. And it felt a little more accessible than Seattle Pride … so it was actually a nice place to start for my first celebration.” — Yasmeen Wafai, features multiplatform editor

Randy Ford, she/her

Dancer and choreographer

“My very first Pride was in Seattle 2014. Pride Sunday. I was working with the City of Seattle at the time, and I got to march [in the parade] that year. I had to have been 21 and I was in the very beginnings of discovering my gender identity. I wore a City of Seattle shirt that I cut the sleeves off [of], red skinny jeans, and a pair of cheetah print pumps that my best friend from high school loaned me. I marched the entire parade in [them]. I remember being very nervous that I would fall in front of the crowd, but I persevered and only tripped a few times. After the walk to Seattle Center, I walked back to the parade to meet a friend who was still in the Westlake area, and they took the photo that I’m sharing with you.” — Rachel Gallaher