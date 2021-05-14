Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! Here are some things you can do around the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

  • Cook delicious Braised Pork Shoulder with Rainier and Charred Limes, with this recipe courtesy of Seattle cook Sarah Monson.
  • Head to Renton for delectable barbecue, Aussie-style chicken schnitzel and more great neighborhood eats.
  • Welcome spring with this quick and crispy recipe for Snap Peas with Mint and Feta.
  • Try these fresh vegan spring rolls with peanut sauce that are easy to make at home.
  • Check out these 25 new restaurant and bar openings around the Greater Seattle area.

Books

Movies and TV

  • Itching to see a movie in theaters? Our critic went for the first time in over a year — here’s how it went. And if you’re ready, you can catch one of Damien Jurado’s comeback concerts at the Ballard Homestead.
  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

  • Get a history refresher on this walking tour of Seattle’s Japanese American Remembrance Trail.
  • Spruce up your garden with these nine best quick-ripening tomatoes.

Arts and community

  • Watch a livestreamed organ concert or check out these other virtual and distanced in-person events happening in the Seattle area.
  • Looking to party with others post-vaccine? Here are some do’s and don’ts of vaccinated get-togethers.
  • If you’re itching to watch in-person music performances, here’s what to expect from live events returning to Seattle.
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories