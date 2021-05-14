Welcome to the weekend! Here are some things you can do around the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

Cook delicious Braised Pork Shoulder with Rainier and Charred Limes, with this recipe courtesy of Seattle cook Sarah Monson.

Head to Renton for delectable barbecue, Aussie-style chicken schnitzel and more great neighborhood eats.

Welcome spring with this quick and crispy recipe for Snap Peas with Mint and Feta.

Try these fresh vegan spring rolls with peanut sauce that are easy to make at home.

Check out these 25 new restaurant and bar openings around the Greater Seattle area.

Books

Looking for good noir novels set in the Pacific Northwest? Here are some reader recommendations.

See what Moira’s Book Club is reading next and how you can join in on the conversation.

Movies and TV

Itching to see a movie in theaters? Our critic went for the first time in over a year — here’s how it went. And if you’re ready, you can catch one of Damien Jurado’s comeback concerts at the Ballard Homestead.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

Get a history refresher on this walking tour of Seattle’s Japanese American Remembrance Trail.

Spruce up your garden with these nine best quick-ripening tomatoes.

Arts and community