The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust gave the Seattle Aquarium a $1 million grant toward the construction of the new Ocean Pavilion, the Trust announced Tuesday.

The aquarium expansion, which will cost an estimated $160 million in total, plans to feature a 50,000-square-foot exhibit space and a habitat home to hundreds of species. Construction began on the pavilion in 2020 and is currently in “Phase 3” — creating the building shell, installing large windows and making formwork for habitats — according to the aquarium’s website. Construction is expected to conclude next year.

Located on the Seattle waterfront, the Ocean Pavilion will sit adjacent to the Seattle Aquarium’s current space. It aims to educate visitors on how to support ocean health and will emphasize the interconnectedness of everything in the ocean. Its exhibit offerings will feature sea life including garden eels, lionfish and scorpionfish, among other sea creatures situated in a large marine ecosystem.

The Ocean Pavilion is part of Seattle’s $750 million project to renovate and restore the waterfront, creating public parks and cultural celebration spaces. The City of Seattle contributed $34 million to the One Ocean, One Future Campaign to fund the aquarium’s growth, in addition to a $20 million loan, according to the Seattle Aquarium’s website. The aquarium is planning to use both private and public contributions to make up the remaining portion of the $160 million.

“This is the most exciting expansion in the entire history of the Seattle Aquarium, and it will help transform the aquarium into a world-class marine conservation and education institution,” Bob Davidson, president and CEO of the Seattle Aquarium, said in a Murdock Trust news release.

A spokesperson at the Murdock Trust said they were unable to give an interview by press deadline. The trust, which also funds The Seattle Times’ arts economy position, distributes grants to support arts and culture, education, health, human services and scientific research across the Pacific Northwest.