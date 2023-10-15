Since Redmond incorporated in 1912 — with just the minimum requirement of 300 people — it’s changed tremendously. Once a small town with a logging-based economy, Redmond has since become home to some 76,000 people and tech-industry giants Nintendo of America and Microsoft.

Today, the fast-growing Eastside city stands out in the region for its diverse population (about half of Redmond residents are people of color, and over 40% were born outside the U.S.), for its focus on transportation planning and climate sustainability, and as a hub for tech innovation. But some locals say it hasn’t given up all of its small-town charm.

For our latest edition of This City Block, a series telling the stories of our region one neighborhood at a time, we explored downtown Redmond (and sometimes wandered into the wider city).

About the project: This City Block Every single block in Seattle holds millions of stories — from the people who traverse and make homes on them, to the businesses that come and go from their storefronts over the years. Even the streetlights and graffiti, a broken link in the fence or an interesting mural might hold a story. This City Block tells the story of our city — past, present and future — one neighborhood at a time. Check out previous This City Block editions exploring: West Seattle Junction

23rd & Union

Rainier Beach

Our writers found and shared tales of Redmond’s shifting demographics, downtown renovation, favorite local spots to visit, unique community programs and venues, and more. Scroll down or select a section to start exploring our downtown Redmond edition of This City Block.

Click here to read about >>> Rapid evolution in Redmond. Find stories of Redmond’s explosive growth and change and how locals feel about it.

Click here to read about >>> Experiencing Redmond like a local. Find cool things to do and see, unique community programs and venues, and more.





↓ Rapid change and growth ↓





The tech boom drew a more diverse population to the once mostly white city. Today, about 1 in 10 Redmond residents is from India.

Advertising

By Paige Cornwell | Read story »

While Seattle suburbs have felt growing pains as their populations soar, this bustling Eastside suburb rebuilt itself to prioritize transit and life downtown.

By Gregory Scruggs | Read story »

Redmond has changed tremendously since it was incorporated in 1912. Here’s how some residents remember old Redmond and how they feel about its explosive growth.

By Sarah-Mae McCullough | Read story »

Redmond has changed rapidly in recent years. Here’s what that’s looked like, through the lens of one local reader who created childhood memories at a special spot he’s now helping to redevelop.

By Kegham Bedoyan | Read story »

↓ Experience Redmond like a local ↓





The ripple effects from the Old Fire House’s all-ages community are still felt across Seattle’s music scene 30 years later.

By Michael Rietmulder | Read story »

In Redmond, 42% of the city’s 76,000 residents were born abroad. Clustered downtown, these three family-owned markets stock vibrant international flavors.

By Tan Vinh, Bethany Jean Clement and Jackie Varriano | Read story »

Advertising

Daniel James Brown, author of the bestselling book “The Boys in the Boat,” shares his favorite coffee shops, restaurants and parks in his longtime hometown.

Moira Macdonald | Read story »

From a recording booth at Centro Cultural Mexicano, bilingual show “Radio Ya es Tiempo!” shares news and answers questions from the Eastside city’s residents.

Tat Bellamy-Walker | Read story »

Varisha Khan, who’s served on the Redmond City Council since 2019, reflects on growing up in the Eastside city and her favorite spots around town.

Nathalie Graham | Read story »