Protests erupted nationwide this past week in response to the death of George Floyd — a Black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air — and years of police violence against Black people.

We asked our readers to tell us why they took to the streets in Seattle to protest. Here are some of their responses.

Reader responses have been edited for spelling and clarity.

“I participated because I’m Black and I’m mourning the death of strangers whose death are not strange to me. I stood with my hands in the hair for 2 hours in front of the cops yelling, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and I was gassed three times. I’m tired. And if nothing happens after this, I don’t have too much hope for Black and brown people in America.” — Anonymous

“As someone who benefits from the many privileges of whiteness, it’s my duty to speak out against racist violence. It would have been easy to stay home yesterday — I worry about COVID-19, it was wet and miserable — but many people cannot simply ‘opt out’ of risk. I felt the need to show up and make a stand, to say, ‘This is NOT OK, we will not tolerate police violence against Black people.'” — E.A.

“I participated peacefully in yesterday’s march from Westlake to the courthouse. I marched because I wanted my body to be counted in the masses rising up to call for change. We want to take back the flag, take back our democracy. What’s more patriotic? Being loyal to an unequal status quo led by someone who seeks division, or believing we can do better? I believe in our country. We can do better.” — Elisha

“My family participated in a wonderful demonstration organized by the Nathan Hale High School Student Racial Equity group. It was bike or drive only, which made it feel safer with the current pandemic. We have had many conversations in our house with our teenagers about the systemic racism that is pervasive in our country. It felt important to participate and show solidarity that we must do better.” — Holly

