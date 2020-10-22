Like so many other things, Halloween will be different this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for instance, has categorized several traditional Halloween activities, including traditional trick-or-treating, attending crowded indoor costume parties or going to indoor haunted houses, as higher risk for spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC website does offer suggestions for lower-risk activities including doing a Halloween scavenger hunt or a virtual Halloween costume contest.

We asked readers what they’re planning to do to try to celebrate Halloween safely this year. Here’s what they said:

For Halloween this year, we will go all out on decorations. I’m planning on putting small handfuls of candy in plastic bags a week before. Then on Halloween proper, laying them out on a table for the trick-or-treaters to take themselves. I’ll also have some hand sanitizer on the table for them to use if they like, and I’ll wave from the window (I love seeing the costumes!). My kids will attempt to go trick-or-treating this year if feasible (with masks on) and my husband will bring sanitizer with him. We’ll probably quarantine the candy, so I’ll set aside some for the kids to enjoy that I bought myself when they come home. With some common sense and patience, we can still have a safe Halloween!

— Michelle Escobar

Since we’re home all month anyway and can’t go to theater, finally going to participate in Scarecrow Video’s annual Psychotronic Video Challenge where you watch a genre movie each day that fits the category they spell out. Kicking the month off watching “Kingdom of the Spiders” with ’70s era William Shatner!

— Edward Davidson

We plan on having a 4″ PVC pipe “candy tube” on our porch that we can use to “slide” candy down to the trick-or-treaters standing below on the sidewalk. We will wear gloves and masks and candy will stay inside the plastic bag.

— Shelley Rousseau

Staying home as a family of four and bobbing for apples, making popcorn balls, watching scary movies, carving pumpkins, reading scary stories out loud with only candles for light, creating our own goody bags. Perhaps having a treasure hunt!

— Ruth Griffith

I’ve already started decorating the house, otherwise will dress up and join a dance party Zoom while streaming our local club DJs on Twitch.

— Michelle Morrell

Will be watching Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Pixar’s “Coco”!

— Bryan Dutt