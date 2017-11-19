Readers rave about Dept. of Elections, blouse-button reminder, blocked billboard, parks, curb ramps and rant about low voter turnout, shooting, keying cars, litterbugs and rude drivers.

RAVE For the polite, professional King County Department of Elections employees who were eager to help us get needed information during a busy, stressful time for them.

RANT The election is over. Sadly, only 24 percent of Washington voters made their voices heard. In close races, only a few people decided your elected mayors, sheriffs, school boards, taxes, judges and public policies.

RAVE To the conference-center attendant who ran me down to tell me my blouse had unbuttoned before I re-entered the crowded hall full of my colleagues and professional contacts.

RANT To the irresponsible lowlife shooting at who-knows-what in my neighborhood. I hear you even at 1:15 a.m. and call the police every time. You’ve been doing this on and off for years and nothing pleases me more than the thought of you going to jail.

RAVE I’m not a fan of billboards, but I was very pleased when, after I complained about a newly installed billboard LED light that was blasting light into my bedroom, the billboard company came 24 hours later and installed boards to block the light.

RAVE To the kind Australian man who fearlessly lifted the drain grate and put his arm into the dark, dirty water and searched until he successfully pulled out my keys that had fallen in. I’m so grateful for his kindness.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to cities and counties for providing amazing play fields and parks in our communities, and to the staff that maintains them. Rant to people who leave the areas littered with coffee cups, water bottles and other garbage. Please clean up after yourselves!

RANT To the cowardly idiot who “keyed” deep scratches in 15 cars parked near a hospital. Nice that a cop told us about it when we returned to our car and nicer too that you were on video! What makes you think this is OK or that the hospital visitors, who obviously have other important issues to deal with, deserved this?

RAVE AND RANT Rave for my cereal box’s 100% recycled content. Rant that the box won’t hold its shape after the inner wrapper has been opened.

RAVE To the city of Seattle for putting in curb ramps at the corners on our street. Between the bicycles, strollers and wheelchairs, they were very needed, and the workers were fast, extremely nice and fun to talk to.

RANT To the two young women driving recklessly in Edmonds who purposely honked to scare an older lady checking her mail, then shouted racial obscenities at a young man in a crosswalk. You’re deplorable. Hopefully you’ll grow up and learn to respect yourselves so you can treat other people with decency.