Readers rave about high-school students speaking out, rant about four new neighborhood stop signs.

RAVE To the strong and persistent high schoolers for speaking up against gun violence. With this young generation there is change on the horizon.

RANT To the four new stop signs in our Green Lake neighborhood. We’ve always had three stop signs within six blocks, and since the city installed the new signs, there’s seven stop signs in six blocks. This is nuts!