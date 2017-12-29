Readers rave about Christmas lights, rant about delivery person problems

RAVE To all of you who have your Christmas lights on in the morning. It makes being out in the cold and dark brighter. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

RANT To people who order packages that don’t have a visible house number, don’t have porch lights turned on, who have dogs roaming the front yard, who have no dry place to put a package and who pull a rifle on someone who is delivering a package to their doorstep.