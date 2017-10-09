Readers rave about help after motorcycle accident, rant about car beeps

RAVE To all the kind people who came to my aid when my motorcycle slid out from under me at a freeway onramp, helping me off the payment, staying with me and getting my bike out of harm’s way. Rave also to the State Patrol and Seattle Fire Department for making sure I was OK. Thanks to all these folks, I was able to ride home to start fixing the damage.

RANT Why don’t people understand that when you honk to lock your car when you park in a neighborhood of apartments, condos and townhomes you’re disturbing the peace of hundreds of people? Behind all those windows are your fellow citizens, eating breakfast, feeding babies, sleeping late, reading. Don’t beep; lock your car with your key or the latch.