RAVE to the anonymous stranger who left a very generous grocery gift card for my family. I hope your week has been elevated knowing the glow your kindness gave us. When I’m in a position to, I’m going to do for someone else exactly what you did for us. Thank you!
RANT to King County Metro’s mobile app that directs occasional bus patrons to a nonexistent bus stop near Aurora Avenue and Denny Way. Presumably there will eventually be a bus stop there, but it’s not there now, and we ended up casting about for a good quarter-hour trying to work out where the temporary bus stop actually was.
