Readers rave about returned purse, rant about noisy tour boat.

RAVE To the awesome person who turned in my purse, completely intact, to the customer-service desk at Trader Joe’s after I left it in a shopping cart in the parking garage. You made a hectic day perfect. Thank you.

RANT To the new tour boat that’s absolutely the loudest boat on Elliott Bay. Are there plans to dampen the noise? What is it like for passengers and crew? I live in West Seattle and I can hear it a mile or more away as it slowly cruises around the Sound. Really? It’s worse than Jet Skis, which at least come and go quickly.