Readers rave about Yule Log, rant about salt on streets

RAVE To the local TV station that broadcast several hours of the Yule Log and continuous Christmas music on Christmas morning. Very enjoyable.

RANT To excessive and uneven application of road salt on streets by spreaders randomly dropping huge clumps of salt in hit-and-miss applications likely to cause more accidents than it prevents, due to drivers’ overconfidence. Icy conditions here are short-lived, and by the time salt is applied the snow/ice is already melting. It’s a waste of money and damaging our cars to spread excessive road salt.