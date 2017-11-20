Readers rave about storm help on the road, rant about Christmas music too early

RAVE To the men who stopped and got out of their cars to help get a large branch disentangled from the underside of my car on Lake Washington Boulevard during the wind and rain storm. I was driving my sister home from an urgent medical appointment; she was feeling terrible and hardly able to move. They helped so fast it was over in a minute and we didn’t get a chance to thank them enough to show our appreciation.

RANT To radio stations that change their programming to Christmas music in early November. Christmas carols that early makes listeners tune out. Let us get beyond Thanksgiving first!