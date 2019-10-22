RAVE to the “sinking ship” in Pioneer Square. Almost 52 years ago, I drove into that parking lot on a Friday night and met my future husband. He was pumping gas and parking cars there when I came in to park and attend a function in the Smith Tower. The “sinking ship” may be the coolest place to park, but for us it is the coolest memory.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to breast cancer. It continues to take the lives of women who are just a few years on either side of 60. It has been 35 years since my mother died at 63 of this disease. Rave to those who continue the fight against breast cancer and continue to advocate for all women’s health issues.