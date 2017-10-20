Readers rave about weed-whacking neighbor, rant about reserved movie seats.

RAVE To the neighbor who frequently takes it upon himself to weed-whack a sizable public berm that grows unsightly if left alone, as it otherwise has been by city maintenance workers. This neighbor demonstrates to all that virtue can be its own reward.

RANT To movie theaters that require reserved seating. If I happen to be seated next to some weirdo, I’d rather have the freedom to be able to move to another part of the theater.