Readers rave about utility crews working to restore power, rant about plumbing bill.

RAVE To our brave and hardworking PSE and other utility workers who go out in extreme, dangerous and uncomfortable storm conditions to restore power as soon as possible. Today we lost power in a driving wind and rainstorm, with branches flying wildly through the air. On the way home from buying lanterns and emergency supplies, we saw crews out working on the lines. Soon after, our power was back on. Thank you so much; we too often take your service for granted.

RANT To the local plumbing company who charged nearly $500 for a 20-minute repair job to a senior couple on a fixed income.