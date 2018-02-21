Readers rave about wheelchair help, rant about bike lanes.

RAVE To the kind woman at Northgate mall who noticed that my 91-year old mother was having difficulty walking after a sudden cramp in her leg, and went to the mall security office to get us a wheelchair so I could get my Mom back to our car. Her help was a godsend, and I very much appreciate her time, care and concern.

RANT Why does the city continue to remove vehicle parking in favor of bicycle lanes in areas where on-street parking is the only option? If bicyclists would honor the rules of the road and motorists would give bicyclists the room they need, no new bicycle lanes would be needed.