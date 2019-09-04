RANT to the supermarket chain that’s installed multiple self-check-out stations in their stores and only has one or two regular checkstands open at the busiest time of the day. Rave to other grocers that continue to have regular check out stands where there’s a human connection between customers and their favorite checkers.

RAVE to the staff at the senior care center where my sibling lives for the caring and consideration the staff shows to both residents and visitors, and a super rave to the resident who planted a garden with an array of colorful flowers and whimsical garden art that brightens everyone’s day there.