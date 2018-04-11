Readers rave about track-meet cheering, rant about book-club slacker.

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the local track team and spectators at a recent meet who went out of their way to fully support and cheer the loudest for several Special Education students who didn’t have the fastest times, but they did compete and finished with the biggest smiles of the day.

RANT To people who join a book club, then can’t be bothered to actually read the book, host or even show up. Either grow up and show a little consideration for your fellow members or drop out!

