Readers rave about help for elderly man at Bellevue Square, rant about soggy tickets.

RAVE To the young lady working at Lincoln Square who took time to walk an elderly gentleman, stopping several times to catch his breath, to Bellevue Square to do some shopping. He didn’t get her name but much appreciated her assistance.

RANT To ticketing outlets who illustrate their printable tickets with heavy graphics, so when we download and print the tickets at home, our printer ink is depleted and the pages are soggy. Just give us the bar code, event title, address and date. We don’t need more advertising; we already bought the ticket!